Summer in a glass

New Delhi, March 14 The days are getting hotter as the summer nears. This calls for having food that cools your body and rejuvenate our mind. If you're looking to brace against the long and blistering Indian summer, here are some remarkable recipes to boost your spirits. We reached out to some of India's greatest mixologists from some of your favourite bars, who have sent us some versatile recipes that will help anyone brew these incredibly easy-to-make, but unbelievably delicious cocktails.

SILLY - Rosai Cucumas

Mixologist- Latesh Kotian

Ingredients:

Bombay Sapphire - 60ml

Fresh cucumber chunks - 3-4pcs

Fresh Rose water :- 5ml

Simple Syrup (sugar free) -10ml

Tonic water :- splash

Method:

Muddle & shaken

Glassware: Wine glass

Garnish: Rose petal & cucumber peel

145 Cafe & Bar- Watermelon Thirst

Founder & CEO - Ishaan Bahl

Ingredients

60ml Belenkaya vodka

10ml Monin Watermelon Syrup

10ml Lime juice

60ml Fresh Watermelon Juice

3-4 Basil Leaves

5ml Fresh Ginger Juice

Method:

Muddle & shaken

Glassware: Martini glass

Garnish: Basil Leaves

Elephant & Co - GIN BASIL SOUR

Mixologist - Sasmit Manjrekar

Ingredients

60 ml Gordon's London Dry Gin

90 ml Pineapple Juice

30ml Lime Juice

3 Fresh Basil Leaves

Method:

Shake all ingredients over ice in a shaker.

Garnish: Fresh basil leaf.

Bar Bank Juhu: A Berry Special Choice-Strawberry Daiquiri

Founder & CEO- Mihir Desai

Ingredients

60ML White Rum

1 Lime Wedges

30 ml Lime Juice

5-6 fresh strawberries

Method:

Muddle & Shaken

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Yazu Goa: Yazu Special Margarita

Mixologist- Ritesh Kumar

Ingredients:

60ml-Tequila

15ml-Triple sec

15ml-Lime Juice

30ml-Yuzu puree

30ml-Egg white

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker along with ice-cubes, and strain into the tik glass

Garnish - Burnt Rosemary & Thai Chilli

Copter7 - La Guavarita

Mixologist- Ishan Grover

Ingredients:

Jose Cuervo Silver

30 ml guava juice

60 ml lime juice

20 ml Sugar Syrup (1:1) - 20 ml

Copter7 Premium Strong Beer - 60 ml

salt

cucumber

peppercorns

Method:

Rim the beer tankard with a mix of salt and pink peppercorns.

Add ice to the glass and pour all ingredients, building the cocktail over ice.

Top up with beer and gently stir.

Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Monika Enterprises - The Green Beast

Mixologist - Dushyant Tanwar

Ingredients:

Absente - 30 ml

Cold Water - 60 ml

Simple Syrup - 30 ml

Cucumber - 3-4 slices

Method :

Built in a glass of choice of about 150-180 ml capacity.

Stir the 3 liquids with ice and stir.

Put in the cucumber slices on the side.

(This article is website exclusive and cannot be reproduced without the permission of life)

life can be contacted at life@.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor