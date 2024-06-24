Summer Solstice and Poornima Come Together in 18–19 Years Subject to the Way the Moon’s Movement Is There in Relation to the Planet. So, Celebrate This Day by Doing Sadhana or Meditation: Sadhguru

Sadhguru Sannidhi Bengaluru celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a mega program in the presence of Adiyogi. Air Commodore SB Arunkumar VSM, Deputy Director General, Karnataka & Goa NCC Directorate and popular Kannada actor and model Srinidhi Shetty participated as Special Guests at the event. Around 1,000 NCC cadets of 5 Karnataka Battalion from 20 colleges in Chikkaballapura, 200 soldiers from the Madras Engineering Corps (MEG) of the Indian Army, 120 Jawans and 2 officers from the Subsidiary Training Center (STC), Border Security Force (BSF) participated in Yoga sessions led by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers in the presence of Adiyogi.

Meanwhile taking to social media X, Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, said, “ Yoga is a science, and if you wish, an art form with which you can unfold your individual nature to its ultimate possibility and also create a Conscious Planet. The yoga day is significant as it happens to be a full moon night or poornima. So, the day becomes important for people who do sadhana on this day. Summer Solstice and Poornima come together in 18-19 years subject to the way moon’s movement is there in relation to the planet. So, celebrate this day by doing sadhana or meditation and blossoming into the wonderful being you are.” Speaking at the event at Sadhguru Sannidhi, Air Commodore SB Arunkumar urged all citizens and especially the future citizens of the country to embrace Yoga as a lifestyle choice. He said Yoga was not just a “physical exercise” but a “holistic practice” that rejuvenates the body and mind. He said “It’s a reminder that we all are connected all over the world, and through Yoga, we can transcend barriers and come together as one global family as we all are here today.” He said, “Yoga instills discipline and focus,” and urged the students and NCC cadets gathered at the venue to adopt the practice as it will help in “all your activities.”

Popular Kannada actor of KGF fame, Srinidhi Shetty said, “We all know what is right, what is wrong, what we should do, what we should not do…it is just a matter of (taking) action.” She said that with excessive contamination of our environment, it is imperative that people turn inward to enhance their health and wellbeing. “The air we inhale, the soil we walk on, the water we drink, everything has been degraded.” She urged the audience to take up regular practice of Yoga “for you to be internally joyful”.