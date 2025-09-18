Surya Grahan in September 2025: Check Date and Time of Last Solar Eclipse of the Year, Will It Visible in India?

After the recent lunar eclipse of 2025, people in India are now looking forward to the second solar eclipse of the year. This will also be the last eclipse of 2025. The first eclipse of the year occurred in March. The upcoming solar eclipse will be partial, meaning the Moon will cover only part of the Sun. In some regions, people will see a crescent-shaped Sun. However, this celestial event will not be visible from India. Instead, it will be best observed in the Southern Hemisphere, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of Oceania. The Moon will block up to 85% of the Sun in some areas. During this time, the Sun will already be below the horizon in India. As a result, skywatchers here will miss the celestial show.

Key Details of the September 2025 Solar Eclipse

Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025 (continuing into early Monday, September 22, in some places due to time zones).

Partial Eclipse Begins: 17:29 UTC (10:59 PM IST)

Maximum Eclipse: 19:41 UTC (1:11 AM IST)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 21:53 UTC (3:23 AM IST)

Duration: More than 4 hours.

At its peak, the Moon will obscure 72–85% of the Sun, especially in southern New Zealand. In Antarctica, the eclipse will last the longest.

Also Read | How Many Lunar and Solar Eclipses in 2025? Check Which One Will Be Visible in India.

Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

No. The eclipse will occur between 11:00 PM IST and 3:23 AM IST, during night-time in India. Since it takes place outside daylight hours, it cannot be seen from anywhere in the country.

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Live Online

Although not visible in India, people can watch the event online. Several space agencies and observatories will live-stream it. The popular website Time and Date will broadcast the eclipse live on its YouTube channel, which viewers can watch on their mobiles or tablets.

Special Highlights of the September 2025 Solar Eclipse

A partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025.

Visible mainly in the Southern Hemisphere (Australia, New Zealand, Oceania and Antarctica).

Up to 85% coverage of the Sun in the best locations.

Not visible in India, most of Asia, Europe, Africa, or the Americas.

Unlike a total eclipse, the sky will not turn completely dark.