How Many Lunar and Solar Eclipses in 2025? Check Which One Will Be Visible in India

The year 2025 will offer two solar and two lunar eclipses, though only one of these space phenomena will be visible in India, said an official from the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory on Friday, December 27, reported news agency PTI. Superintendent of the observatory Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupt said the series of eclipses in the new year will begin with a total lunar eclipse on March 14. “It will not be visible in India because this astronomical event will occur during daytime in the country.”

The lunar eclipse will be visible in America, Western Europe, Western Africa and the North and South Atlantic Ocean, said the official from the observatory in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Gupt said there will be a partial solar eclipse on March 29 and once again, those in India will miss this cosmic phenomenon. The eclipse will be visible in North America, Greenland, Iceland, over the North Atlantic Ocean, the entire Europe and north-western Russia, said the official.

“Indian astronomy lovers can be excited by the fact that the full lunar eclipse occurring between September 7 and 8 will be visible in the country. It will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia and the Indian Ocean region, said Gupt.

The last eclipse of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse between September 21 and 22 and those in India won’t get to witness this astral event, he said. “This partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia and West Antarctica,” said Gupt. The year 2024 witnessed four celestial events – a penumbral lunar eclipse, total solar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and annular solar eclipse.