Sverve, the newest online shopping platform

New Delhi, May 28 Gayatri Reddy Bhatia and Shikha Kajaria, have launched an online curated platform dedicated to offering consumers a plethora of thoughtfully curated western and fusion wear from India and South Asia's hottest and upcoming designers.

Sverve aims to bring only the best in pret and contemporary wear retailing up to INR 50,000, which is carefully curated by 'stylespert' and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi.

The platform launched today caters to a global audience. With 14 designer brands, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, Amama, Anushree Reddy, De Castro Moda, Gur Organics by Pernia Qureshi, Jayanti Reddy, Kartikeya, Malie, Metallurgy, Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan, Pinwheel, Shivan & Narresh, Vanilla Moon, and Vikram Phadnis, the website will provide a seamless shopping experience to customers and promises express delivery worldwide, with same-day delivery in Delhi NCR, 2-3 days in other cities in India, and 5-7 days for international orders.

Speaking on the launch, Gayatri Reddy Bhatia, Co-founder, says "Sverve is our passion project built on the nuances of providing stylish options for all body types from petit to athletic or top heavy to curvy. Today online shoppers are looking for looks as per their individual needs that can swiftly reach them for the occasion they want. Sverve is designed with an intent to make pret accessible to this discerning audience who is always on thego but likes to lead with style.Apart from delivering our orders in record time, we also aim to deliver a unique, authentic and personalised shopping experience."

Co-Founder, Shikha Kajaria says "We are excited to unveil Sverve which defines not just contemporary, unique and stylish looks for our customers' but gives them luxe for less. Our ambition is to build a fashion community that has access to the best designers, beautiful craftsmanship and most importantly, great fashionas per one's body type."

"I am so excited to do the launch curation and be the lead Stylespert for Sverve. Each piece from the collective is meant to define not just a look, but an entire wardrobe and I am sure with the irresistible looks and attractive price points on offer Sverve will have a growing community that gets hooked to luxe for less and keeps coming back for swift and stylish deliveries." adds Pernia Qureshi.

This one-of-a-kind concept that aims to deliver fashion at low prices almost instantly to one's door, revolutionising delivery speed in a world of meticulously curated Pret wear.

