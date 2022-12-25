Swap the ugly Christmas sweater for these chic options

New Delhi, Dec 25 If you want to switch things up a bit this Christmas, trade in your traditional plaids and tartans for some chic and glamorous options inspired by Bollywood's most fashionable. We show you how to style red, without falling for the stereotypes this season!

Kriti Sanon

A red number like Kriti Sanon's which features a thigh high split and plenty of cleavage, will ensure all eyes are on you at the Christmas party! It doesn't hurt throw on some diamonds and top it off with bod red lips.

Vicky Kaushal

Who said monontes and bright are only for women, case and point Vicky Kaushal! We applaud his red suit styled with a knit sweater, perfect for a cold Christmas evening in the hills.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Have a big bash to attend? We recommend Aditya Roy Kapur's ensemble a burgundy, bandhala teamed with a pair or pants or jodhpurs keeps you ahead of the rest.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's crimson gown by the House of Eda with off-the-shoulder details is perfect for a red carpet event, a cocktail or a milestone anniversary... If you're looking to make an entrance, look no further.

Ranveer Singh

Not for the faint hearted, this flamboyant, self-assured, and eccentric red suit, teamed with a tie, waistcoat and red beret is a great option for a Christmas party with a theme. If you have what it takes to pull it off Ranveer Singh's daring choice gets our vote.

Janhvi Kapoor

When Janhvi Kapoor released stunning images of herself wearing a red outfit, the internet went crazy. She wore nothing but crimson. The actress from Good Luck Jerry wore a dress, strong red lips, red nail polish, and red sparkly boots.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Red has always been Priyanka Chopra Jonas' go-to colour for stylish options. The actress has made several striking and stunning red-colored public appearances, but this one really caught our attention. A millennial pick for a Christmas party, this backless short and sparkly number hits all the right notes for Christmas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor