Take your dad on a trip in celebration of Father's Day

New Delhi, June 13 Skip the traditional Father's Day gift and treat your dad to an adventure based on his interests. A mini vacation can be kept simple or completely customised activities of his choice. Choose from these seven experiences that will allow you to spend quality time together, doing things you enjoy.

For the hills

WelcomeHeritage Elysium provides an entirely new perspective on Shimla's legendary hill station. Whereas the hill station is known for its colonial architecture and influences, Elysium reimagines the Shimla experience through the lens of modern luxury and contemporary comforts. A stay at Elysium resort provides a 360-degree panoramic view of Shimla, the lush green valley, and the sublime temples, providing a whole new way to explore the area's beauty.

Recommended activities: Besides the regular visit to the mall road and bazaar, take a guided walk to discover some quaint temples and the British influences that continues to linger in this erstwhile summer capital.

For tropical locales

No place unravels the unique story of Fort Kochi better than Brunton Boatyard. Always coveted for trade, refuge, the local spices including the Black Gold, or simply chosen as 'home' by many travellers, Fort Kochi is an exotic amalgamation of influences - from the Arabs and east Asia to the Jews, Portuguese, Gujaratis, the Dutch, British Raj and many more. Conveniently located at the famed Fort Kochi harbour, the historic hotel is inspired by the harbour's story. Be it the colonial architecture and local aesthetics, or the heady blend of many cuisines that is a cultural narrative in itself. Elegant and earthy sea-facing rooms and suites, even the windows next to the charming bathtubs facing the waters) don't just reflect the city's strong local character but are also equipped with all modern luxuries. Watching ships and fishing boats go by, Chinese nets in action or gambolling dolphins waft over the waves from the leisure of your rooms and indulging in an adventurous time-travel Kochi episode, a Brunton Boatyard experience of all things Kochi is something few men would want to miss.

Recommended activities: Discover local flavours at the hotel's restaurants, History and Armoury, complementary guided walking tour, a visit to Mattancherry for the Palace & Synagogue and a stroll down Jew town (the hotel is happy to organise a tuktuk or a cab for you), Pandal cafe at David Hall Gallery for more delicacies and a glimpse into the thriving local art culture.

For the multi-gen, slow & eco-living experience

Spice Village in Thekkady is an eco-living experience, a reimagined tribal village set up, just a stone's throw away from Periyar National Park. The retreat celebrates all things spice, including insights into hyperlocal experiences of the local community and the environment, exuding the raw spirit of unblemished nature. This property is ideal for multi-generational guests, including the elderly, because it has the feel of misty hills and forest, a moderate temperature, and an easy-to-walk landscape. There are numerous experience options available for people of all ages, interests, and fitness levels. A fitting son-father-grandfather vacation.

Recommended activities: Introduction to spices with plantation visits, in-house interpretation centre, a nature walk within the forest, trek into the Periyar forest reserve, rafting, camping and excursions

For wilderness & adventures:

Behind the curtain of clouds lies this magical land of plains, mountains, valleys and forest land that is waiting to be discovered. Wayanad Wild is close to the edge of the forest reserve where countless shades of greens appear unbounded and is home to an ecosystem abundant with animals, birds, insects and reptilian life. Wayanad Wild has been designed to introduce you to a part of the Nilgiris Biosphere (one of the few 'Hot Spot' biospheres in the world) with David Raju, naturalist, author and General Manager of the lodge, an exploration that promises to leave you enchanted! Ideal for fathers & young kids who can bond over the discovery of the fascinating animal kingdom, birds, arthropods and amphib that are indigenous to the region. Not to miss is the exciting night expedition to explore the nocturnal forest life.

Recommended activities: Nature defines the living experience here, bird hunt, an evening with the naturalist, night expeditions, walks, treks, wilderness lectures and interactions.

For unbeatable Wildlife & Safaris

This one is for the dad who enjoys a full wildlife rejuvenation getaway with a touch of luxury. Samode Safari Lodge is a lavish wilderness and wildlife experience, cradled in luxury and a surprising level of sophistication for an Indian Safari Lodge. While the decor and architecture are inspired by the neighbouring village in order to blend seamlessly into the region's landscape, the atmosphere, vibe, and hospitality are unmistakably and uniquely Samode. However, the wildlife experience is highly rated here! The lodge employs some of the most knowledgeable, passionate, and professional naturalists and trackers who will accompany you on your jeep safaris, walks, and birding excursions and will regale you with conservation stories, folklore, and forest insights.

Recommended activities: Safari drives and chats with the naturalists for a dose of forest stories and adventures.

For the foodie and culinary experiences

Nature and food have always been an essential driving force for the Jehan Numa group. A short flight into Bhopal, Jehan Numa Retreat offers a quick getaway to treat your dad to a two-day local Bhopali cuisine extravaganza! Located at the edge of the VanVihar Park, the 12.5 acre luxury retreat with its earthy cottage and lush foliage holds within its folds some celebrated culinary experience, 'Under the Jamun Tree' offers signature dishes that come from the kitchens of the Royal family of Bhopal. Inspired by the slow food movement, 'The Green House Bistro' is a farm to fork concept restaurant where one can pick your vegetables and ask the chef to cook it for you! The retreat can also give you access to 'The General's Table' a pre-reserved private dining experience at the Jehan Numa Palace that curates a 7 course meal from General Obaidullah's celebratory menu. And if all of this hasn't lured you yet, there is the lip-smacking Bhopali street food to experience!

Recommended activities: Gastronomical experiences of The General's Table & Bhopali cuisine at Under the Jamun Tree; a meal at the contemporary The GreenHouse Bistro, if time permits, a peek into Bhopal's history through Jehan Numa Museum at the Palace or a guided city walk that begins at the Palace Gates.

For the cultural purists, here is a gem you wouldn't want to miss

tep into the ancient homeland of the Chola Dynasty with Mantra Koodam located in Kumbakonam, in the Tanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. An authentic recreation of a serene typical village found in region; Mantra Koodam is inspired by the Tamzih culture and offers an immersive opportunity to revel in Tanjore's rich legacy of arts, crafts, architecture, music, philosophy, astronomy, religious and predictive sciences, that flourish even today. There are UNESCO world heritage Chola temples and monuments, precious bronze sculptures and castings, as well as the fascinating naadi shastra that can be explored too. An introduction to this ancient culture begins at the resort with its traditional architecture of temple-like shrines, ponds, courtyards, coconut groves and meandering old-world streets called Agramahan. The rare Chola cuisine is a highlight here with locals whipping up old recipes. In the CGH-style of understated elegance, Mantra Koodam presents that perfect dose of authentic Tanjavur cultural experiences, nostalgia and pride in our land's ancient heritage along with all modern luxuries that make for a memorable Father-Daughter/Son getaway.

Recommended activities- Visits to enthralling local markets, kalamkari communities and Kanchipuram silk weavers, explore the UNESCO protected temples and monuments, sign up for the resort's bullock cart rides through local villages.

