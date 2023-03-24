By life

New Delhi, March 24 Your home is your sanctuary, a place where you can relax, unwind, and feel comfortable. However, sometimes your space can feel a little lackluster, and you may find yourself wanting to give it a more luxurious look and feel.



Fortunately, there are several decor trends that can help take your space from drab to delightful. Sanjeev Sharma, Partner of Orionn Architects share nine ways to make your home look more luxurious.

Add metallic accents:

Adding metallic accents is an easy and effective way to make your home look more luxurious. You can incorporate metallic accents into your decor through various decorative pieces, such as lamps, vases, mirrors, or picture frames. Metallic finishes like gold, silver, and brass can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to any room.

According to Pinterest, searches for "mixed metallics" have increased by 96% in the past year.

Use statement lighting:

Statement lighting is another decor trend that can instantly make your home look more luxurious. Consider installing a chandelier in your dining room or foyer, or opt for an oversized pendant light in your living room or bedroom. Unique floor lamps can also add a touch of elegance to your space. You can also incorporate dimmer switches to create a cosy ambiance and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.

Invest in quality textiles:

Investing in high-quality textiles is another way to make your home look more luxurious. Soft and luxurious fabrics such as silk, velvet, and cashmere can add a touch of elegance to your curtains, throw pillows, and bedding. When selecting textiles, focus on fabrics with rich colours and textures that add depth and richness to your space.

Choose rich colours:

Choosing rich colours is another way to make your home look more luxurious. Colours like navy blue, emerald green, burgundy, and deep purple can add depth and richness to your space. You can incorporate rich colours through your walls, upholstery, or accent pieces. Consider using a bold accent wall or painting your trim in a rich colour to create a focal point in your room. You can also add decorative pillows or a throw in a rich colour to your sofa or bed.

According to Pinterest, searches for "dark interiors" have increased by 123% in the past year.

Incorporate natural materials:

Incorporating natural materials into your decor is another way to make your home look more luxurious. Materials like marble, granite, wood, and stone can add texture and elegance to your space. Consider incorporating natural materials through your flooring, countertops, or accent pieces. You can add a marble or granite countertop to your kitchen or bathroom, or use wood or stone flooring for your living room or bedroom. Natural materials can bring a sense of warmth and comfort to your space while also adding a touch of sophistication.

Create a focal point:

Creating a focal point is another way to make your home look more luxurious. A focal point can be anything that draws the eye and creates visual interest in a room. This can be a unique piece of art, a statement piece of furniture, or an eye-catching accessory. Consider creating a focal point in your living room with a large piece of artwork or a unique statement sofa. In your bedroom, you can create a focal point with a luxurious bedding set or a statement headboard.

According to Pinterest, searches for "curved furniture" have increased by 176% in the past year.

Layer your decor:

Layering your decor is another way to make your home look more luxurious. Layering involves combining different textures, colours, and patterns to create a cohesive and visually interesting look. Consider layering your bedding with different textures and patterns, such as a plush duvet cover, a velvet throw, and a patterned accent pillow. In your living room, you can layer different textures through your furniture and decor, such as a velvet sofa with patterned accent chairs and a shaggy rug.

Use mirrors:

Using mirrors is another way to make your home look more luxurious. Mirrors can create the illusion of space, reflect light, and add visual interest to a room. Consider hanging a large mirror in your living room to create the illusion of a larger space and reflect natural light. You can also add a decorative mirror to your entryway or bedroom to create a stylish focal point. Mirrors come in different shapes and styles, so choose one that complements your decor style and adds to the overall aesthetic of your space.

Keep it simple:

Keeping it simple is another way to make your home look more luxurious. A cluttered or overly busy space can detract from the overall aesthetic and make a room look less sophisticated. Instead, focus on simplicity and clean lines to create a sense of elegance and luxury. Consider using neutral colours and simple decor pieces to create a clean and minimalist look. Choose furniture with sleek lines and avoid cluttering surfaces with too many accessories.

In conclusion, there are many decor trends that can make your home look more luxurious. By incorporating elements such as metallic accents, statement lighting, high-quality textiles, rich colours, natural materials, focal points, layered decor, mirrors, and simplicity, you can transform your space from drab to delightful. These trends can add depth, sophistication, and visual interest to your home, creating a sense of luxury and comfort. When selecting decor elements, consider your personal style and the overall aesthetic of your space to create a cohesive and visually stunning look. With a few simple changes, you can elevate the look and feel of your home and create a space that feels luxurious and inviting.

