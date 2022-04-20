Tasty treats for Iftar

New Delhi, April 20 The holy month of Ramzan has arrived, as have the festivities. While it is a time for prayers and devotion, you can also look forward to Iftar with friends and family in the evenings. During Ramzan, various streets and corners are taken over by vendors selling delectable Iftar treats such as Kebabs, Samosas, Biryani, Nihari, Seviyan, Phirni, Malpua, and others. Here are a few tasty recipes you can try your hands on at home:

Mutton Shami Kebab

Ingredients:

500 gm boneless mutton

1 cup chana dal

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

10 cloves garlic

2 inch ginger

3 green chillies finely chopped

1/4 pecans finely chopped

3 sprig mint leaves

Salt as required

Oil as needed

4 red chillies

1 tsp black pepper powder

5 cloves

1/2 inch cinnamon stick

2 cardamom

1/2 tsp shahi jeera

2 black cardamom

Method:

- Wash and soak chana dal for minimum 1 to 2 hours.

- Wash mutton pieces nicely and pressure cook it with soaked chana dal, turmeric powder, salt ginger, garlic and whole spices.

- Once the mutton is done, pass it through a colander and collect the stock in a separate bowl which you can use later to make any mutton curry.

- Collect the cooled mutton and dal mix in a grinder jar and grind to make a fine dough. The dough may look fibrous because of the meat.

- Add finely chopped onion, chopped green chillies, chopped mint and coriander and mix nicely till everything incorporates well.

- Heat a wide pan and grease it with 1-2 tsp oil.

- Pinch a lemon sized ball from the mutton mix and flatten it to shape a round disk.

- Similarly make rest of the kebabs and shallow fry from both sides in a wide pan till they turn dark brown in colour.

Chicken Shwarma:

Ingredients:

200 gm chicken boneless

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon spice cardamom

1/2 cup tahini

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 handful chopped parsley

2 sliced tomato

2 cup shredded lettuce leaf

2 tablespoon allspice

1 tablespoon vinegar

salt as required

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoon virgin olive oil

1 cup plain greek yogurt

2 medium sliced onion

9 pita bread

1 sliced carrot

Method:

- To make this delectable recipe, wash the chicken pieces and marinate the chicken overnight with a mixture of yoghurt, vegetable oil, mixed spices, cardamom, salt, black pepper and vinegar.

- Now, for making the sauce take a bowl and add yoghurt, lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, salt and black pepper. Mix them well and keep them in the refrigerator.

- Now, preheat the oven at 175-degree Celsius, cover the chicken and bake with the marinade for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes uncover the chicken and cook for 15 minutes until the chicken becomes golden brown.

- Once the meat is cooked, transfer it to a plate and cut it into slices. Then take pita bread and place sliced chicken, carrot, lettuce leaves, sliced onion and tomato. Roll up the bread and serve with tahini sauce. Enjoy!

Boti Kebabs:

Ingredients:

1 kg chopped into cubes mutton

2 tsp ginger paste

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

salt as required

onion rings as required

3 tsp papaya paste

1 tsp crushed to paste green chilli

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 cup melted butter

Method:

- To prepare this delicious kebab recipe, marinate the mutton cubes with garlic paste, papaya paste and green chilli paste. Sprinkle a little garam masala powder along with chilli powder over the mutton cubes and mix well.

- Put this aside for half an hour and let the mutton pieces marinate.

- Add one cup of water to the pressure cooker and put it up on the high flame. Bring the water to a boil and add these marinated mutton cubes into the boiling water, cook until the water evaporates and the mutton pieces are tender and dry.

- Grill the cooked mutton cubes in a preheated grill. Keep greasing the mutton cubes with butter frequently until smoking hot.

- Serve hot in a plate with mint chutney topped with onion rings!

Keema Samosa

Ingredients:

200 gm minced mutton

1 tsp ginger paste

1 1/2 tsp garam masala powder

2 tsp mint leaves

4 finely chopped green chillies

1 cup refined oil

3 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp garlic paste

2 tsp chopped coriander leaves

1 finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon yoghurt

