Tea and Coffee in Winter: Expert Explains How It Affects Your Joint Health

Tea and coffee are two popular beverages that are consumed during winters. These drinks provide warmth and instantly give relief from cough and cold. But did you know that drinking more tea and coffee affects your knees and bones? Drinking more tea or coffee increases the amount of caffeine and sugar in the body, which causes dehydration. In a recent Instagram post, Dr. Dushyant Chauhan, an orthopedic and sports injury surgeon at AIIMS Raipur, explained why you should avoid drinking more tea and coffee in winter and what you can do to prevent it.

According to Dr. Dushyant, even though you drink hot tea, it can cool your bones. It may sound strange, but there is a reason behind it. As winter approaches, we start drinking more tea and coffee to keep ourselves warm. Secondly, during this season, we reduce our water intake, which leads to dehydration, which causes the cartilage (the soft layer that acts as a cushion between two bones) in the knees to dry out. This increases the stiffness in the joints and the friction between the bones increases the pain. Therefore, it is important to drink tea and coffee in moderation during winters to keep the body warm and avoid excessive pressure on the bones.

Dr. Chauhan advises that you should definitely drink tea and coffee in winters, but make it a rule to drink water before drinking them. This helps to keep your joints hydrated and healthy. So if you are drinking tea and coffee in winters, do not forget to drink water first. This will not only keep your body hydrated, but will also provide relief from knee pain in winters.