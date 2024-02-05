Teddy Day 2024: Know The History And Significance of the Special Day

Teddy Day, which is observed annually on February 10th by lovers, is the fourth significant day of Valentine’s Week. To show their sweetheart how much they care and how romantic they are, people give teddy bears on this day.

How to Celebrate Teddy Day

Couples celebrate Teddy Day all over the world by giving their significant other a cuddly, fluffy teddy bear as a way to express their genuine feelings. In addition to being the epitome of romanticism, a it gives your significant other the warmth of your affection and serves as a memento for them to hold in their arms while you are apart.

History of Teddy Bear

“Teddy” Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, is the inspiration behind the name of the plush toy. Several assistants and dogs accompanied the former president on a bear-hunting excursion in the Mississippi town of Onward in 1902. The untamed animal was tied to a willow tree after the hunting dogs were able to track down and corner a black bear. Roosevelt declined the offer to shoot the hurt bear, claiming it would be “unsportsmanlike”.



