The 10-minute delivery creates massive competition for those in the F & B industry

New Delhi, July 14 Over time, the Food & Beverages industry has grown significantly, shaping the sector for the future. According to an IMARC report, the Indian F&B industry will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 per cent during the fiscal years 2022-2027 accounting for 3 per cent of India's GDP in the retail market.

In India, the industry has always been considered a highly competitive market. Nowadays, as technology advancements are emerging with new trends, the industry is evolving with new products and services. The average cooking time is about 15-20 minutes for quick snacks, brands will not be able to reduce that, since consumers expect fresh food and this will always be the imperative factor for any cloud kitchen or restaurant.

10-min Delivery- A New Concept

Upcoming trends and technological advancements have a significant impact on the, as the number of digital users grows, so does the demand for online ordering. However, with the perks come challenges, such as on-time delivery and quality of food. To overcome the problem, brands are adopting new models and technologies that allow customers to place online orders easily as well as get deliveries swiftly. Hence, the new model of a 10-minute delivery will indeed benefit businesses.

10-minute delivery refers to a hyperlocal model born from the need to innovate in this fiercely competitive world. The model will be a boon to the packaging industry, giving rise to the sale of pre-cooked meals that only need to be heated and served. The new model will undoubtedly change certain aspects of taste-and this will not be a barter for the superfast, but for lightning-fast delivery!

The Indian food and beverage packaging market is expected to reach USD 156.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.88 percent during the forecast period

