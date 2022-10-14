The 13th edition of Tata Literature Live

By IANS | Published: October 14, 2022 04:48 PM 2022-10-14T16:48:04+5:30 2022-10-14T17:00:22+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 14 Tata Live Literature! The Mumbai Litfest is excited to hold its 13th edition from

New Delhi, Oct 14 Tata Live Literature! The Mumbai Litfest is excited to hold its 13th edition from November 11–13, 2022, at its customary location at the NCPA in Nariman Point, as well as with workshops at the St. Pauls Institute of Communication Education

