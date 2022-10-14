The 13th edition of Tata Literature Live

New Delhi, Oct 14 Tata Live Literature! The Mumbai Litfest is excited to hold its 13th edition from November 11–13, 2022, at its customary location at the NCPA in Nariman Point, as well as with workshops at the St. Pauls Institute of Communication Education

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor