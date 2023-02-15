The beloved Anna of the entertainment industry: Vivek Jain

Underlying any success are a bunch of struggles. Commonly, struggles are arranged on every path as we go. But some people don’t wait for struggles to come their way; they go to them, endure them, and overcome them. One such entrepreneur is Vivek Jain, who is associated with his entertainment firm, DejaVu Entertainment, and events.

The story goes back to when Vivek l”st his father at the tender age of 8. Vivek experienced his first stint of entrepreneurship at the age of 14. Accordingly, he began to market festive and seasonal goods. He sold crackers and candy during Diwali, and around Holi, his cart would be stocked with paint and water sprayers. Vivek was making progress little by little as he managed every position in his tiny business, from CEO to accountant. But he was becoming more and more confident.

Vivek persisted and finished his schooling after similar experiences in the garment, hotel, and mobile remarketing industries.

Vivek never gave up despite the challenges and difficult manoeuvres he had to make in life! Finally, he put some of his money into a Noida-based IT company whose primary business was developing websites and mobile apps. Additionally, the company had demonstrated success in the increasingly popular field of digital marketing. Vivek’s investment aided his financial development and self-assurance. He soon made the move to Dubai.

Vivek has loved music since he was a young child. He made the decision to turn his passion for music into a career. “Music has the power to cross barriers and boundaries. “That’s what I’m doing with it, traversing boundaries,” says Vivek.

He joined the entertainment and events company DejaVu Entertainment, where he organised parties aboard boats in Dubai. He had more options to explore and connect with live musicians, wedding planners, and nightclubs in Dubai. Vivek eventually entered the business of managing artists.

Vivek made the best choice possible by choosing this path in life. His devotion took him to several uncharted venues, and only by word of mouth did the event community begin to take notice of him.

Vivek is now known affectionately as Anna by his friends, fans, and followers.