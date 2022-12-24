The best Christmas church services in your community
New Delhi, Dec 24 "What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future," - Agnes M. Pharo. Christmas is celebrated on 25th of December across the globe, and families from far and wide gathers to share meals, make merry, and present gifts. Many spend the religious holiday reflecting on Jesus Christ. Let's not forget the reason for the season and take time out to attend a church service close to you, and warm your vocals by singing the carols.
St. Mary's Basilica, Bangalore
St. Mary's Basilica in Bangalore is the largest church. The structure of the house of prayer was influenced by gothic architecture, which gives a palatial feel. If you're in Banglore and wish to attend Christmas services and participate in carols, St. Mary's Basilica presents a wonderful program of church services for both children and adults.
CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE
Christmas Eve Children's Mass
Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Christmas Eve Mass
Date: Friday, December 24, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM
Music: Choir
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Christmas Carols before Midnight Mass
Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022
Time: 11:15 PM to 12:00 AM Midnight
Music: Choir with Brass
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Christmas Midnight Mass
Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time: 12:00 AM
Music: Choir and Brass
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Christmas Day Mass
Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM
Music: Organist and Cantor
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Christmas Day Mass
Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022
Time: 9:00 AM
Music: Organist and Cantor
Location: In-Person
Christmas Day Mass
Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022
Time: 11:30 AM
Music: Choir and Brass
Location: St. Mary's Basilica
Address: St. Mary's Basilica - Msgr. F. Noronha Road, Shivaji Nagar
All Saints Church, Hyderabad
All Saints Church, is 164 years old, and located in the centre of Hyderabad's ancient city. The church was built in 1860 by British soldiers and has earned the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage
