The best Christmas church services in your community

New Delhi, Dec 24 "What is Christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future," - Agnes M. Pharo. Christmas is celebrated on 25th of December across the globe, and families from far and wide gathers to share meals, make merry, and present gifts. Many spend the religious holiday reflecting on Jesus Christ. Let's not forget the reason for the season and take time out to attend a church service close to you, and warm your vocals by singing the carols.

St. Mary's Basilica, Bangalore

St. Mary's Basilica in Bangalore is the largest church. The structure of the house of prayer was influenced by gothic architecture, which gives a palatial feel. If you're in Banglore and wish to attend Christmas services and participate in carols, St. Mary's Basilica presents a wonderful program of church services for both children and adults.

CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE

Christmas Eve Children's Mass

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Christmas Eve Mass

Date: Friday, December 24, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM

Music: Choir

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Christmas Carols before Midnight Mass

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Time: 11:15 PM to 12:00 AM Midnight

Music: Choir with Brass

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Christmas Midnight Mass

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 12:00 AM

Music: Choir and Brass

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 AM

Music: Organist and Cantor

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Music: Organist and Cantor

Location: In-Person

Christmas Day Mass

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM

Music: Choir and Brass

Location: St. Mary's Basilica

Address: St. Mary's Basilica - Msgr. F. Noronha Road, Shivaji Nagar

All Saints Church, Hyderabad

All Saints Church, is 164 years old, and located in the centre of Hyderabad's ancient city. The church was built in 1860 by British soldiers and has earned the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage

