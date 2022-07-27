New Delhi, July 27 Frankfurt has one of Europe's most impressive skylines, and a host of rooftop bars to enjoy the view. From casual after-work beers to nightly vibrant rooftop pool parties to classy, elevated fine dining, here's a listing of the best rooftops bars and restaurants in Frankfurt:

Citybeach Frankfurt

Put your feet in the pool, a cocktail in your hand and look over the city's rooftops and gaze at the skyline. Sounds like a good plan? Then visit Citybeach Frankfurt on the top of the Konstablerwache car park and test it yourself.

Carl-Theodor-Reiffenstein-Platz 5, Frankfurt city center

Restaurant Oosten Frankfurt

As you move east from downtown, the skyline becomes more and more compact and offers a dreamlike setting for unforgettable sunsets. The roof terrace of the restaurant Oosten in the Ostend near the European Central Bank is a perfect place to enjoy with a cool drink in your hand.

Mayfarthstrasse 4, Frankfurt East Harbour

Restaurant Occhio d'Oro Frankfurt

Located on the seventh floor of the listed Flemings Selection Hotel, the restaurant Occhio d'Oro, which recently opened in spring 2022, offers a culinary Tuscan-Florentine experience and of course a spectacular view!

Eschenheimer Tor 2, Frankfurt city center

Restaurant Franziska Frankfurt

The panorama restaurant 'Franziska' – located in the 'tower barrel' of the new Henninger Turm, offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding area and the impressive skyline. The kitchen promises 'Progressive German Vintage Cuisine'. Enjoy your meal!

Hainer Weg 72, Frankfurt Sachsenhausen

Gaia Frankfurt

GAIA is the ideal lounge & rooftop bar to impress with spectacular sunsets. Enjoy the Mediterranean cuisine and try wines and nice drinks. Take a seat and relax with the music and a 360-degree view of Frankfurt every evening.

Kaiserhofstrasse 12, Frankfurt city center

Chicago Roof

An urban city garden with a view of the Frankfurt skyline that can be enjoyed for a wide variety of occasions and even as a retreat. Here, as a hotel guest and as a local, you are invited to gaze into the distance or to get creative - whether it's a short break or a think tank, you can let your mind run free over the rooftops of the city.

Gekko House, Mainzer Landstrasse 167, Frankfurt

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor