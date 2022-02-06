The iconic songs of the Nightingale of India

New Delhi, Feb 6 After a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, 'The Nightingale of India,' Lata Mangeshkar, passed away at the age of 92.

Music gives hope to the soul. From the 1940s to the 2000s, veteran singer late Lata Mangeshkar's work touched many souls, and her contributions to the Indian music industry earned her honorific titles such as Nightingale of India, Queen of Melody, and The Voice of India.

Besides setting a Guinness World Record, numerous awards and honours have been bestowed upon her for her outstanding work and contribution to the Indian music industry:

In 1987, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Government of India.

In recognition of her contributions to the country, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is only the second female singer to be honoured the title, following M. S. Subbulakshmi.

France bestowed her the highest civilian honour, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

She was honoured with three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and numerous other awards.

The following are some of the greatest hits from a long list during her illustrious career.

* Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, Original song

Lata Mangeshkar performed the patriotic song written by Kavi Pradeep 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' to commemorate Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962 at the Republic Day event on January 26, 1963.

* Hothon Main Aisi Baat, Jewel Thief

