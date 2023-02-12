The influence of pop culture on contemporary Indian art

New Delhi, Feb 12 Pop culture has greatly influenced Indian art over the years and has played a major role in shaping the art of India in the present times. From Bollywood to street art, graffiti, posters, mass media, and other elements of contemporary Indian culture, the new generation of artists has incorporated elements of popular culture into their unique styles, creating works that reflect the changing attitudes and values of Indian society.

This new wave of artists is also using digital technology to create works that are both innovative and accessible, making Indian art more accessible to a wider audience. With the use of new styles, themes, and techniques, these artists have created works that are both reflective and responsive to the changing times. Here are some of the artworks reminiscent of pop culture to be showcased in AstaGuru's 'Present Future' Contemporary Art Auction.

'Anarkali and Seventy Two Idiots' by Atul Dodiya

Titled 'Anarkali and Seventy-Two Idiots,' this is a quirky and humorous work by one of India's most well-known contemporary artists, Atul Dodiya. The work, which is a set of 73 framed photographs, features portraits of many revered Indian artists with doodled moustaches, bindis, moles, and other ludic additions.

Executed between 2004-2010 with pen on archival digital prints, it was showcased in an exhibition titled 'Laugh Lines: Humour, Wit And Satire,' showcased at Threshold Art Gallery, New Delhi, in 2011. Rendered in bold colours and often drawing inspiration from the elements of contemporary pop culture symbols, especially of Mumbai, such as the Hindi film industry, advertisement billboards and the Mumbai railway system, works by Atul Dodiya also often pay a homage to his home city of Mumbai.

Mind The Gap by Bose Krishnamachari

This mixed media on paper work by senior artist Bose Krishnamachari is titled 'Mind The Gap' and depicts a train station signboard amidst two portraits of legendary rockstar Bob Dylan. Bose Krishnamachari's oeuvre comprises a motley of vivid abstract paintings, figurative drawings, sculptures, photography, multimedia installations and architecture.

Well-known for his unorthodox style, his works cannot be classified into a particular genre or artistic style. Vivid and saturated, his works are often abstract in nature and are executed in more conceptual modes of expression. This is the legacy of the brilliant artist,curator,collector Bose Krishnamachari.

Untitled by Suryakant Lokhande

This work by artist Suryakant Lokhande showcases Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in a scene from one of her movies. Employing a visual vocabulary that includes elements of pop art and photographic references, the artist ponders on the absurdity of the material world where life is perceived from a superficial vantage point and not a purposeful search for one's true self.

Owing to its pop-neon colour compositions, his canvases emanate a sense of vibrancy and give a message about the present times. They become a ground for his enticing and coquettish protagonists, often women, to do away with all inhibition and stand unrestrained. Projecting confidence and autonomy, these subjects adopted from the real world are undeterred by social conventions and are liberated with a voice of their own. The untitled work was executed with high gloss oil on canvas in 2007.

