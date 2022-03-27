The Jacqueline Matisse Monnier collection

New Delhi, March 27 Christie's is proud to present the Collection Jacqueline Matisse Monnier on April 13, an exceptional and historic group of works chronicling the extraordinary life of one of France's most important artists, Henri Matisse.

The sale, which will include 78 lots with a total estimated value of more than €23 million, will feature works originating directly from the artists and previously unseen on the market. These rare pieces, mostly created by Matisse family friends, will be shown publicly for the first time in Christie's Paris galleries. Works by Henri Matisse, Jean Dubuffet, the Giacometti brothers, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne are among those included in the collection.

Jacqueline Matisse Monnier, nicknamed Jackie by her friends, was born in 1931 with art in her blood. She has been drawing since childhood and has always preferred her artistic practise as a means of expressing herself as the granddaughter of Henri Matisse, the great master of modern art. She was surrounded by some of the most eminent artists of their time as the daughter of Pierre Matisse, one of the greatest gallerists of the 20th century. Her mother, Alexina Teeny Matisse - who later married Marcel Duchamp in 1954 and became Teeny Duchamp - cultivated a thriving artistic network around her and her family throughout her life.

Jacqueline, who splits her time between Paris and New York, gradually developed her own artistic language and universe through her kite-art. She used the sky as her canvas in these poetic, floating paintings, exploring the organic movements of the wind. Jacqueline was very sensitive to the artistic output of her friendship circle and maintained genuine friendships with her contemporaries, which included John Cage, Jean Tinguely, and Robert Rauschenberg.

The Collection Jacqueline Matisse Monnier portrays a fascinating family history and embodies the intergenerational friendships the Matisses had with artists.

"This extraordinary collection pays a vibrant tribute to Jacqueline Matisse Monnier and her family history. It is a great privilege for Christie's to organize the sale of this extraordinary collection, which has never been seen on the market. We are very honoured by the trust placed in us by the family" adds Cécile Verdier, President, Christie's France.

The Collection Jacqueline Matisse Monnier will present an exceptional collection of works that have remained in the family to the present day. It includes often one-of-a-kind works by some of the twentieth century's greatest artists, illustrating their close relationships with their families.

Live sale on April 13

Exhibition from April 7 to 12

Christie's : 9 avenue Matignon, 75008 Paris

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor