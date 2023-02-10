New Delhi, Feb 10 The Mahindra Group has developed enduring relationships with artists, music, and cultural initiatives throughout India that have had a positive influence on lives outside of the confines of the company. In keeping with its mission, the business is currently launching the "Mahindra Percussion Festival," a brand-new cultural event in Bengaluru.

On March 18, 2023, in Bengaluru's renowned Jaymahal Palace, Hyperlink Brand Solutions will promote and produce the festival, which will be a celebration of Indian and international percussion music and art forms that resonate throughout people's hearts in India and around the world.

Drums are considered to be our earliest musical percussion instruments, and their rhythms have been at the heart of social and cultural events throughout history. One of the most contagious artistic movements that transcends all barriers of language, caste, creed, race, gender, genre, and nationality is drumming and percussion, which unites individuals into a single, global community. A percussion ensemble playing music as a group can be a fantastic experience that promotes self-expression, teamwork, and tonnes of fun!

The festival aims to create a first-of-its-kind platform that will cross several musical genres, all driven by percussion beats, and celebrate the heartbeat of music by fusing timeless rhythm with modern viewpoints. A variety of domestic and foreign percussion performers will perform at the festival, and they all vow to cast a strong, enduring spell of rhythmic percussion over the audience. Additionally, it aims to act as a platform for never-before-seen intriguing collaborations amongst ensembles from throughout the world. Mahindra Percussion, a festival designed to go beyond just music, will captivate audiences with a planned food and beverage experience that will go well with the festival's upbeat atmosphere.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said: "With Mahindra Percussion, we intend to create a world-class cultural experience with a clear focus to democratise various percussion art forms. Aligning the brand Mahindra with the percussion art form and its sub-cultures, we aim to connect and empower communities globally while promoting inclusivity and equality. And with many more future editions, we hope the festival becomes a mainstay of the Indian percussion soundscape."

Ranjit Barot, renowned drummer and music composer, added: "India is the rhythmic centre of the Universe. I'm thrilled to be able to present this aspect of our unique culture to our audience. From swing to hip-hop and beyond, the DNA of all things current lies in the past. We now share this with you. Come and feel the heartbeat of our country, and it's a connection with the rest of the world."

"Evoking a celebration of rhythm that deeply stirs human emotions, the Mahindra Percussion Festival is a uniquely mesmerising culmination of music, food, festivity, and culture with the power of percussion and expression at its core," said VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor