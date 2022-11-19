The right way to approach sex on a first date?

New Delhi, Nov 19 Everything is fair in love and war? More like everything is fair when the decision of a right swipe is consensual? Modern dating has opened up many new concepts of so-called "love" and everyone is entitled to their own definitions for it. While we still get to see plenty of hopeless romantics who wear their hearts on their sleeves, there are others who just don't have the patience to wait for love.

Irrespective of the choices, sexual tension and chemistry have a major role to play in the swipe dynamics and sooner or later, sexual pleasure does become important. If you happen to ask an audience their opinion on the right time to get sexually involved with a date - you will never see a room get divided faster.

Some will say, three dates is the rule while others happen to develop a strong connection on the first date itself. Some will advocate getting regularly involved in quick hookups while others will be completely against the idea of having sex without bonding emotionally. Either way, the final decision is completely up to the two people together and is best guided by experience. However, if we were to lay out our thoughts, here are our two cents on whether or not you should have sex on the first date and everything to consider before consenting sexually.

The right way to approach a first date - Sex or no sex?

Our world is powered by speed and there is absolutely nothing wrong with replicating that into our romantic lives as far as it is consensual and well thought out. Naturally, the decision of having sex on the first date comes with experience. If you are someone who isn't sure of what you want sexually or what is it that truly satisfies you, we'd highly recommend going slow. But for those, who know exactly what they are looking for, having sex on the first date is completely okay.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, a dating app shares, "Even as hooking up is normal in the dating world, it does not take away from the fact that building an emotional connection helps enhance the sex experience and develops a special intimacy between partners. You could be causally dating or friends with benefits or simply avoid any labels, giving each other some time to open up and getting to know the person before being sexually involved is only fair."

The sexual connection is always better with some of these crucial considerations that help you make sure you have the best time together -

Clear communication: The first and most important part of any relationship is clear and direct communication. There is literally no normal person who can mind read

