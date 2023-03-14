The rise of Tejas Shetty, A Mumbai Based DJ

Music connects everybody and it helps people in removing their stress most of the time. Tejas Shetty understands how to read the crowd and keep them on the floor on bollywood and punjabi beats. Tejas who has a huge fan base in Mumbai also travel to the other cities of India for making events memorable. On 23rd of February 2023 he was in Pune, where he played trending bollywood tracks that made his audience crazy.DJ is the short form for disc jockey. Disc jockeys play the music you hear on radio stations, internet radio stations, local bars and dance clubs, and even at wedding receptions. Tejas is an experienced musician playing various forms of music, performing exclusively in live events, corporate gigs and clubs etc. He plays pre-recorded music from other musicians, usually drawing from a large collection of available songs that suit the theme of the event or venue at which he is working.

Specializing in mainstream commercial Bollywood and Punjabi music, Tejas has been into this profession for several years. He often talks about his love for music and that he can't live without it. His passion towards music can be understood with his ability to turn any normal beat into a party track. Tejas has been a show stopper for many events last year and had a good time playing tracks for Bollywood celebrities too. On a question - for which celeb he would love to play his next track? Tejas replied he would love to play for Nora Fatehi. Asked if he considered going the independent route, Tejas says, "I believe in team work. I have an independent mind but I always discuss things within my team." For professionals like Tejas, the only support is their audience. Audiences these days like DJ's and their tracks which helps them forget the busy life.