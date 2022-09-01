The signature of spectacular creations of visual language

New Delhi, Sep 1 The title of the group composition by fourteen artists from KALAAKALPAM organisations from around India is AAKAAR, which signifies Form or Shape. The stunning group art exhibition, titled AAKAAR, will run from September 1 through September 7, 2022, at the third and fourth art galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi in Mandi House, New Delhi.

Aashima Mehrotra depicted the difficulties of independence, inventiveness, and emancipation while painting the "distorted liberation". Through the intricate use of colour, she aimed to illustrate real-world circumstances.

Anoop Kumar Srivastava paints on a variety of subjects, including Shreengar, Samarpan, Spiritualism, and the world of our childhood that has been forgotten.

The key elements of Bhaskar Singha's canvases that give the viewer a feeling of illumination are his transparent technique and use of delicate, fresh colours.

On his most recent canvases, Ganga Narayan Maharana uses transparent and translucent acrylic paints. He draws inspiration from the Natyashastra, a work of mediaeval literature that discusses the "Nine RASA" philosophy. One of the group's more experienced artists, Gautam Partho Roy, thinks like a little child. He constantly anticipates miracles or magical surprises. He uses a direct style of communication to establish a rapport and make his artistic products understandable. His canvases are great instances of vigorous brushwork, clarity of line, and lyrical colour harmony with exquisite imagery.

Gurdeep Singh created a wooden sculpture that uses little metal to represent the Hindu mythological figure of the war goddess "Kali" as a symbol of Shakti or Power. A talented artist, Kangkan Barman values the originality of conception in his works of art. Since he spent the majority of his life outside of the home, city life had an influence on his works.

When travelling outside, Mamata Samantaray used to depict aspects of the adversity faced by rural women by covering their faces with a ghunghat. An academic once observed, "Art is the mysterious manifestation of the secret of nature." Manoj Kumar Sahu draws inspiration from nature for his works as well. He considers the universe to be a sizable living area.

Meenaketan Pattnaik is a Bhubaneswar-based figurative colourist. His current art practice is on "contemporary social emotions", which is the philosophy of sociology linked with youth psychology.

Artist Rajender Kumar has always been moved by force and energy that has inspired him to create a passion for life in the discrete images and figures created by him. Rita Dutta is a sculptor who mostly made sculptures in the bronze medium. She got inspiration from her daily lifestyle. Rita tries to get the ideas in three-dimensional form.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh is a keen observer of social issues across sections of society irrespective of class and colour. To understand the deep-rooted problems of our country, Sanjeev picks up the struggle of the existence of rickshaw pullers and farmers, including child labour, and portrays their world in an impressionist way. Santanu Sarkar is a self-communicator. He loves to talk with himself because he loves himself and rejects the false love of others towards him.

This artist group has been active for the last decade in organizing different artist camps and exhibitions across the nation under the banner of 'Art Convergence'. The group was renamed and registered as KALAAKALPAM in 2022. Come to Lalit Kala Akademi and celebrate the rich thoughts of each artist by looking at the masterpieces, the signature of spectacular creations of visual language.

