The stylist makes the celebrity

New Delhi, Sep 17 Being a Bollywood star means you can't even step on to your balcony without getting spotted or snapped by the paparazzi. From movie promotions, brand endorsements, travel duties, gym runs to even just hanging out with their buddies, celebrities need to keep their fashion-game strong.

But not all celebrities have an innate sense of style, the smarter ones recognise this and hire themselves a stylist. A stylist who they can blindly trust to carry them through all their public appearances, red carpet events and keep connected to the youth and stay relevant.

Today we shift the spotlight on these stylists who work behind the scenes to make your favourite star look fabulous. Follow them on social media to keep staying stylish.

Rhea Kapoor

Amongst Rhea Kapoor's many talents is being a stylist. She can be given sole credit for making her sister, Sonam, the fashion icon that she is. Unafraid to experiment, try new trends and take the road not oft taken, Rhea is the person you need to be following if you're looking for some mind-blowing fashion inspiration.

Tanya Ghavri

Tanya Ghavri is stylist to the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and the list is endless! She is a red carpet favourite and go-to name for even a casual coffee date. She recently styled Ananya Panday for her film, "Liger."

Ami Patel

Ami Patel has dressed a number of Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, and also works with Kangana Ranaut who is a forerunner when it comes to the Bollywood fashion brigade. She has styled a number of young celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Ali Khan.

Shaleena Nathani

It's not simple to style the current queen of Bollywood, and it's nearly impossible to do it without letting the trolls influence you. However, Shaleena Nathani rises to the challenge admirably and never disappoints when it comes to taking the lead for Deepika Padukone's glam outfits.

Sanjana Batra

You should follow Sanjana Batra if you want to remain up to date with Shilpa Shetty's latest eccentric saree and Huma Qureshi's chic clothes. We like her for getting our favourite celebs, like Parineeti Chopra, to dress in the latest styles.

Sanam Ratansi

Like Aditi Rao Hydari's impeccable attire or Ileana D'Souza's beautiful looks? Follow Sanam Ratan on Instagram. On occasion, she even fashions Mira Kapoor.

Allia Al Rufai

Allia Al Rufai is the creative force behind Anushka Sharma's effortless and distinctive style. She even styled her at her wedding to Virat Kohli. For over six years, she has been styling Bollywood stars, including several young celebrities like Navya Nanda and Yami Gautam.

Aastha Sharma

Aastha Sharma makes styling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, look effortless. Recall Ash from Cannes? All of that was Aastha. In addition, she is responsible for hot favourites like Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, as well as Esha Gupta. Once you start following her, we're confident you won't be able to stop.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor