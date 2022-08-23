The tide has shifted in favour of sustainable beauty

New Delhi, Aug 23 People have recently started to pay more attention to the cosmetics they choose to use on their skin. Everyone's perception of beauty is and always will be subjective. Brands are raising their standards in response to the changing demands of their customers as the cosmetics business experiences a rise in recent years. Choosing personal care and wellness goods has become a top priority for modern beauty consumers, and this trend towards clean beauty is evidence of this.

Consumers nowadays will choose products that are "natural," "eco-friendly," "toxin-free," and "clean" over those that are packed with chemicals. The tide has undoubtedly shifted in favour of sustainable beauty. Nearly 50 percent of 1000 women surveyed by the prestigious Harper's Bazaar have already included clean, ingredient-focused selections in their regimen, and more than 60% would be willing to spend extra money on them.

Every beauty enthusiast has a legitimate desire to learn more and broaden their knowledge. Anything with "parabens," "silica," "aluminium compounds," "phthalates," and other infamous substances should be avoided. This has caused beauty businesses to concentrate on the substances used in their product formulations and inform all customers about the advantages they provide! Beauty companies should be completely truthful and open with their customers.

And with this rising demand of ingredient-focused products in skincare, haircare, personal care & nutrition; the beauty industry is ready to deliver what is being asked of them. Rather than problem-focused products that used to tackle beauty troubles such as dullness, dehydration, hyperpigmentation, frizz, acne, fatigue

