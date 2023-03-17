The torchbearer for the youth- Rahul Kharbanda (@illusionistrahulkharbanda)

Youth is an unpredictable age, often exhibiting curiosity. Every day we take the opportunity to celebrate the strength of the youth and how important it is to shape their minds. Rahul Kharbanda is always a warm welcomer when it comes to embracing their spirits with his electrifying talent.

Rahul Kharbanda an iconic name in the history of magic. From taking something off a screen to creating real-life objects, his practices challenge your imagination when it comes to surprise you with unique twists. As a professional digital illusionist and mind reader, the magician never fails to plant curiosity in his audiences. This is the sole reason institutions prefer illusions by Rahul Kharbanda over anything else to keep students entertained. Today, he is one of the best-performing artists in town when it comes to college festivals.

YMCA was the first college festival that Rahul performed at. “Despite your practices, you are bound to make mistakes in your initial days, and that’s how you get the essence of victory when you achieve perfection,” says Rahul. From making a blunder on stage as a 20-year-old boy, cut to today, where he can nonplus a crowd of thousands in a fraction of a second. Mr. Kharbanda is always thrilled to perform for the youth because they aren’t easily impressed. You get enough appreciation for the good stunts and sarcasm for the bad ones. A frequent performer for institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad, IIT- Delhi,VNIT Nagpur, IIT Guwahati, IIM-Udaipur, IIT-Kharagpur, Delhi University colleges, the list is never-ending. To add to his list of achievements, he’s also been invited as a chief guest speaker in TEDx shows, world-renowned institutions, colleges to share his journey of becoming a successful techno- illusionist.

With more than two decades of unstoppable ambition and never-ending passion, his stunning self never fails to inspire. In today’s modern world, we need more such personalities as Rahul Kharbanda to come forward, address the youth, and show them the true essence of dedication and passion. Because with immense hard work and intense passion, any milestone seems to be achievable.