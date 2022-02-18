The year of Tiger

New Delhi, Feb 18 The Lunar New Year is a highlight of the Hong Kong calendar, with lavish dinners and sparkling illuminations. Locals all around the city cherish and enjoy the spring festival, exchanging blessings and well wishes in the hopes of bringing good fortune in the following year. The Lunar New Year is more than just the beginning of a new calendar year; it is also a time of reunion and rebirth, signalling the end of winter and the start of spring. Hong Kong, which is home to a plethora of time-honoured customs, is sure to bring you luck!

Following the Ox last year, the year 2022 has been declared as the Year of the Water Tiger. The tiger is the Chinese zodiac's third animal and is known as the "King of Beasts." The tiger is a symbol of bravery, wisdom, and strength in Chinese culture.

People clean and decorate their houses and offices, gift and receive lai see

