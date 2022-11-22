These super fruits will help you recover faster from Dengue

New Delhi, Nov 22 Dengue fever is rampant and its incidents have grown over time. Each year, mosquito bites cause dengue fever to strike millions of people around the world. With the arrival of monsoon, cases in India begin to climb and experience a dramatic increase in the months that follow. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported around 900 dengue cases in the city in October, based on its statistics.

In order to promote speedy healing and strengthen immunity, it's critical to keep a mindful diet and consume foods that are strong in vitamins and nutrients.

"While patients are advised to take proper rest and drink plenty of fluids in order to recover fast and prevent dehydration, there are some super foods that help regain one's strength. Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO Otipy shares below the list of superfruits that help one recover faster from the illness and support overall health.

Kiwi - As per various studies Kiwi fruit has been found to have a strong therapeutic effect on dengue fever and other concomitant symptoms. It contains copper, which is particularly important for the production of healthy red blood cells and enhancing resistance to infection. It is also a rich source of potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin A which maintains the body's electrolyte balance. We can talk about immunity also since Kiwi has good amount of Vitamin C & natural immunity is important in fighting against Dengue etc.

Pomegranate - Pomegranate stands out for its high iron content. It aids in preserving a healthy blood platelet count, which is necessary for recovering from dengue. Its consumption has an overall positive impact on the body; It combats fatigue and exhaustion, which is common in dengue and persists for several weeks after recovery in the acute stage.

Malta - Citrus fruits are proven to be beneficial for dengue patients. Malta has a high concentration of antioxidants and vitamin C. Patients with dengue infection are susceptible to dehydration and Malta helps the body stay hydrated along with fighting fatigue, and boosting immunity. A simple cup of Malta juice added to the patient's daily meal can significantly strengthen their immune system.

Papaya - Papaya extract is a good source of the digestive enzymes papain and chymopapain, which help with digestion, stop bloating, and treat other digestive issues. Papaya leaves are the highly recommended remedy to fight dengue and consumed widely. 30ml of freshly squeezed papaya leaf juice aids in the treatment of dengue by boosting platelet count.

Coconut Water - It is a natural source of water which provides essential minerals and electrolytes. In most cases, dehydration follows dengue and coconut water has adequate minerals and salts which keeps the body hydrated. A Lot of fluid intake is recommended for quick recovery and coconut water is one of the essential and readily available fluids that helps the body heal faster.

Dragon Fruit - Along with being packed with potent antioxidants, high fibre and iron content, it is also a rich source of vitamin C. It boosts cellular immunity of the patients and protects against dengue hemorrhagic fever. Dengue fever often causes acute pain in the bones and dragon fruit helps in restoring bone strength and increases hemoglobin due to its powerful antioxidant properties.

Banana - Bananas come under the category of easily digestible fruits. In order to recover fast from dengue's consequences, the patients are advised to consume food that is easy to digest and has sufficient amounts of nutrients and maintain a balanced diet. In addition to being one of the best foods that help with digestion, they are rich in Potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C which acts as a booster in recovering from the disease.

While the primary need is to get the necessary medical care, the aforementioned superfoods being a rich source of vital vitamins and minerals are highly recommended as they act as a booster for a quick recovery.

