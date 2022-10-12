This Diwali indulge in Kolkata's popular sweet Sandesh

Diwali is just a couple of weeks away. And the celebration will be never-ending as after 2 years of the pandemic; people are excited to celebrate the festival with love, light, and lots of good taste. So this Diwali enjoy Kolkata's favourite sweet Sandesh at your home with loved ones. This soft and flavourful sweet is a must-have for all festive celebration especially Diwali.

Ingredients

1 litrefull cream milk

1 tbsplemon juice

1 tbspplain yoghurt

¼ cupcaster sugar

¼ tspcardamom powder

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Silver leaves, milk powder, and pistachio powder, to serve

Boil the milk over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, stirring occasionally.

Turn off the stove add the lemon juice and yoghurt, and set aside. The yoghurt helps in making the ‘chenna’ (ricotta) softer.

Mix until the milk curdles (add more lemon juice, if needed).

Drain off the curdled milk into a cheesecloth or muslin cloth and rinse with cold water (to remove the acidity and retain softness).

Squeeze off the excess whey and hang in a muslin cloth for no more than 30 minutes.

Using your hands, mash the paneer well for 10 minutes until it turns smooth and soft.

Add the sugar and then combine well.

Transfer the prepared paneer dough onto a wok or kadai and cook on low flame.

Cook for 5 minutes or till the curdled milk is cooked well.

Add in cardamom powder and mix well. Take off the heat and allow it to cool for 5 minutes

Prepare small balls once it's lightly cooled and make a dent in the centre with your thumb.

Finish off the ‘Sandesh’ by rolling half into the milk powder and the other half in pistachio powder

Garnishing with silver leaf, pistachios and milk powder. Serve chilled.