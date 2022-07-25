Three decades of maximalist fashion

New Delhi, July 25 Known for his grand designs and rich aesthetic, designer JJ Valaya showcased his collection, 'Alma' on Day 3 of the FDCI India Couture Week 2022. This collection also marks JJ's thirty glorious years in fashion. Historic influences have always been a major part of Valayas design language, whether it is digging deep into our own culture or taking inspiration from the rest of the world.

For this line, the designer presented snippets of Spain through his ensembles that mainly consisted of embroidered lehengas, printed saris and embellished jackets. Floral headgear, lavish jewellery, and the music complemented the garments beautifully.

The highlight of this outing was the colour play and the exquisite prints and patterns. From customary reds, bold blues, and emerald greens to lighter shades of ivories and peaches, this collection truly celebrates his larger than life design journey.

"Every year my inspirational journeys start somewhere deep in my soul and are triggered by something visual. This is where I start my research, dwelling on the visual treasures I chance upon either in books or through travel," said the designer.

