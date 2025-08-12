Today's Horoscope, August 12, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Venus aligns closely with Jupiter on your solar return chart, setting the stage for a year filled with optimism and excellent results. You'll find yourself interacting more frequently with people on a personal level, shedding old inhibitions and becoming naturally outgoing and extroverted.

This enhanced social confidence will make it easier to accomplish your goals. You'll expand your network, develop meaningful new friendships, and attract people who are genuinely interested in your ideas and willing to invest in your projects. Encounters with influential personalities could open significant doors of progress for you.

You may even start planning to buy a new house or property. Job offers and business opportunities will continue to flow in, reinforcing your self-belief. Financially, you'll be well-positioned. On the personal front, romantic relationships could deepen, leading many towards marriage. Peace and contentment will prevail at home.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You may find it difficult to keep yourself engaged in current relations. Your tendency to jump between harbours is getting dominated and keeping you away from a long-lasting relationship. Financial position will get better. You will overcome stiff challenges at work. Your bosses will have high expectations from you. And may get some compliments too.

Tip: Truth builds trust and respect.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your sweetheart is all set to devote his/her time and energies with you, and you should not fail to reciprocate. Time is great to flourish your love life. New job offers will come. You will repay your loan. And will be able to defeat your enemies. You can undertake a pilgrimage tour with elders. It will prove beneficial.

Tip: Release to welcome new growth.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You can lean on someone in your life for all your self-doubts and this person will never let you down. You may plan to undertake a short journey which you have been planning for long with this special person. You will meet an important person today. He/she will guide you properly on some problem that you are facing. Children will spend their time learning something new.

Tip: Deep connections bring lasting joy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Don't be over impulsive with your love life and need to give space to your partner as well. Continuous flow of ideas in your relation is as important as the first rainfall after summers is for new seeds. You will behave properly with others. New work will get completed. Your popularity will increase at your workplace.

Tip: Action fuels your dreams today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Family front may dominate the arena, and you may not be enjoying the romantic moments which you should otherwise be doing. Be realistic while promising anything to your mate. Financial position will get better. You will get work orders from abroad. Those looking to go abroad for further studies/research will get success too.

Tip: Open mind invites new opportunities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The day brings a great amount of surprise as far as romantic life is concerned -ride the wave of joy while belittling all your worries and just live the moment. You will try to do something new at your workplace. Excellent results will come. Confidence of your bosses in your abilities will grow gradually.

Tip: Positivity spreads happiness everywhere.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Libra (September 24 - October 23): You may waste the day discussing futile things. You need to draw a line between your private matters and professional matters. Not to your liking, your partner may invade your private space. You will make major gains in your business. Those in jobs will get unprecedented success. You will also come in contact with lot of influential persons.

Tip: Notice details; find hidden answers.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may find yourself in a difficult situation on a romantic front. Your partner in love may present a situation which requires to be attended urgently. If left unattended, the situation may worsen further. You will make unprecedented financial gains in business. You will also get work orders from abroad. Those wanting to go abroad for higher studies or research too will get success.

Tip: Gratitude brings peace and joy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Today is a special day for you where your romantic life would attain newer heights unlike past. You need to positively contributing to welcome this new feeling of love with your partner. New job offers too will come. You will like to enhance your knowledge by reading lot of literature. You will also make plans to buy a new house or a vehicle.

Tip: Strength lies within your courage.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Some unseen events may unfold today, and romance may not remain a priority even though planned to be. Your partner would however understand the dynamics and cooperate. You will be facing tough times at your workplace. Your work style too will be resented by your subordinates. You will have to borrow money from somewhere.

Tip: Passion powers your journey forward.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You and your sweetheart may look forward to have wonderful quality time together today. Your intellectual wavelength may continue to match as usual and bring huge liking for each other. You will also have to take off from your official duties and give time to your domestic affairs. You will complete important tasks.

Tip: Balance brings peace and energy.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Today your communication skills will be second to none. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to get the work done. You will also make new friends. Your business will grow. Property related disputes will get solved. You will plan to buy a new property. New contacts will prove beneficial.

Tip: Brave steps create new paths.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sea Green