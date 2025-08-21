Today's Horoscope, August 21, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You would want to get intimate with someone new but could spend a little time on wondering if it is really worth all the effort. However, courtship is indicated. There will be an increase in your respect. You will take careful decisions regarding your finances. You will make strangers also your friends.

Tip: Keep eyes and mind open.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your feelings can get hurt over a minor matter, one issue you are sensitive about. You expect your lover to be more considerate and can even get annoyed. Students will perform well in exams and get admission in institutes/courses of their choice. Today you can invest your money. Those looking for jobs will get success too.

Tip: Trust your natural talents.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You will get bowled over by a vibrant person who is going to keep you occupied and amassed all the time. Before long, new feelings are going to develop, those of love. Your time will be spent on religious work. You will also develop interest in politics and meet someone important. Students will study diligently and get good results.

Tip: Small steps lead to success.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You can make a mistake in assuming something wrongly, but your other half is going to make sure you correct it. The evening can be spent in socializing with friends. You will be miles ahead of people in terms of achievements and thoughts. New doors of opportunity will open for you. The time will be joyful for you.

Tip: Order brings inner peace.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): Stay away from the danger zone. You do not want to find yourself in the midst of a love triangle just as things are beginning to work out so well in your relationship. There is a chance of some secret talks or meetings. You will try to fulfill your dreams with full loyalty and responsibility. You will obtain a victory in every task.

Tip: Listen before you decide.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): If you are single, there will be no shortage of admirers so you can pick and choose the people you want to date. Right now, you do not want a long-term commitment. Some incidents will happen there about. There will be obstacles in the study of children. You will be busy with your work and will not give time to anything else.

Tip: New paths bring new energy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is going to be tossup between work and play today and most probably the latter will win. Endless hours of love and laughter with your mate will mark the day. Today your good nature and qualities will come to fore. You will believe in making others happy. You will also be very practical. Job offers will come.

Tip: Small changes create big ease.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): This could be a difficult day. You will have to grit your teeth and get things done. Your mate would cause you tension by not agreeing on an important family matter. Your creativity and imagination will be at its best. And your love life will be good. There is the possibility of meeting a special person. You will get good results from your work.

Tip: Begin now, don’t delay.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): This is going to be a memorable day. You will look forward to the visit of your cherished one which is after a while. You are likely to end up proposing marriage. The day will bring many types of expenditure. You might face a dilemma. On the one hand you will be worried about domestic problems and on the other hand you will be occupied with work.

Tip: Follow the spark without doubt.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): It is going to be a good day. You might like to take your mate out for fun. You could also end up buying a pretty gift and presenting it with great fanfare. The unemployed will get job opportunities. Instead of adopting a stubborn attitude, behave softly and get better results. People will admire you too.

Tip: Growth comes from every challenge.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A new experience can leave you feeling confused with no one to turn to. Your lover has probably walked out on you, which is a blow to your ego, to your very existence. It is a peaceful day. You will harbor feelings of humanity and kindness. You will also spend good time with children. Some new work might begin.

Tip: Look closely at the obvious.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There could be a row over the roles you both play. It is time for a switch over. You might need to discuss who shall take the lead. You will focus on finance related work. You will be full of enthusiasm and energy. You will take pleasure in eating good food. And you will enjoy your time with family.

Tip: Trust the natural flow of time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green