Today's Horoscope, December 6, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mercury trine Jupiter ensures wisdom, approaching life with clarity and optimism, making excellent professional decisions. Opportunities for career growth and learning come easily. Your ideas gain appreciation, and networking strengthens your influence. Financially, stability improves, and profitable deals may arise. Relationships thrive through communication and mutual trust; your partner will support your ambitions wholeheartedly.

Singles may meet someone through social or professional circles. You'll also focus on self-improvement through reading, travel, or spiritual learning. Maintain humility even as recognition grows - Jupiter rewards sincerity and balance. This is a year to explore, grow, and shine brightly.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Display of affection towards your partner will go a long way in bringing in happiness and contentment. You may go on a long-distance holiday with him/her. You will be busy with activities such as banking and investment. Long distance journeys will prove to be meaningful. There are chances of profits in business.

Tip: Your pace is your power.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are heading for a good day. You will find your mate more loving than usual, making it a pleasant surprise. Financially, you can expect to receive some money. You will receive the good news. Attempts to improve your career will pay off. Some auspicious work will get done in your hands. You will be happy buying items forthe house.

Tip: Act now, clarity will follow.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Work is going to keep you busy, and you may not have enough time to devote to your lover. This can cause a little friction, making you feel somewhat guilty in a way also. Money that was held up somewhere will come back. The placement of Jupiter will open doors of fortune for you. You will discharge your responsibility with flair.

Tip: Close what drains, choose what fuels.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You could find yourself in a confused state. You might have ended a chaotic relationship and become too demanding in the current one, which can be more stressful than you had imagined. There will be an increase in your earnings. Do not get into debates. A new arrival at home is expected, who will fill your house with happiness.

Tip: You’re changing, and that’s beautiful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Leo (July 23 - August 23): The wish for a romantic relationship is going to be very strong. You may find your love partner in another city during one of your trips, making it a happy holiday romance. Your financial condition will be strong. You will be busy because of the excess work. Your popularity will increase. Unemployed people will get new opportunities and achieve success.

Tip: Stillness brings what action can’t.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Deep Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You are probably in that phase of your relationship when you question many things. Will you get the answer or not? It depends on how well your mate responds to your desire. The atmosphere will be good. You might join an institute for your studies and career. Some big orders on contract will be finalised. That will increase your profit.

Tip: Ease is a sign, not a mistake.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A lot of mutual understanding must be installed in this relationship and patience is what is required on your part. Hear out the other person and avoid jumping to any conclusions before that. You will attain the objective of a long-term plan that you have made. The outcome of some auspicious work will be drawn out. You may take a loan from somewhere.

Tip: Worth isn’t measured in productivity

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are going to concentrate on your relationship and take it in the right direction. This is the most important thing for you, and you will leave no stone unturned to do this. Children will focus on their studies. You will get mental peace. You will spend quality time with family and make full use of your mental capacity.

Tip: Pivot gently, even without full answers.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You want intimacy as well as strong bond with your love mate but may find that you are not getting this. You will have to discuss what the real issue is and what you want. You will deal with difficult work within minutes. You will have to face challenges. You might be attracted to new clothes or a new mobile.

Tip: Your care creates meaningful growth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You may have to approach matters in a delicate way as your mate could be in a touchy mood and not very open to lengthy discussions or serious matters. Love between family members will grow. You will come into contact with high raking officials and influential people. So do not let objectives get out of your eyes. You will get the blessings and love of your parents.

Tip: You’re allowed to choose yourself.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): It is a good day to give into the love of adventure you both have and you can begin the day well by making plans with your beloved for an outing. You both will be very enthusiastic. You will take a decision relating to your career. The problem regarding your child that has been continuing for some time will come to an end.

Tip: Patience shows what speed hides.

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You abhor the feelings of being smothered and may be going through this. You would like to make a few changes and do not want more freedom in your relationship. Your enemies will not have the guts to face you. You will try your best for the betterment of your career. If you work in an organised manner, success will touch your feet.

Tip: You’re ready for something better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Aqua