Today's Horoscope, January 9, 2026: Check Your Zodiac Sign's Predictions and Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for you. Your words may hurt some people thus your relationship could sour. You need to speak nice words to keep everyone in good humour. You will also get success in competitive exams but only after hard work.

You will also have to work hard to keep your boss happy. They will expect a lot from you. The objectives you have planned for your future and career may face obstacles. But you will emerge as a winner in the end. There will be success and big changes in your daily life. Your fame and popularity will continue in your work. You will also fall into new love relations leading to marriage. It is time for family get-together. You will brilliantly carry out all your responsibilities and duties. You will also make wise investment decisions.



Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are fed up with playing second fiddle all the time while your mate remains in control. A clash may arise and the equation in your relationship can alter suddenly. Love birds may unite and will receive gifts from each other. You will do noble deeds. You will spend time with your family. Your financial position is good.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You are going to treasure the pleasant moments in your love life and there will be countless of them. In all likelihood, you are going to end up proposing marriage to your partner. You can either give a loan to somebody or borrow money from someone, which you will return on the due date. You will be full of self-confidence.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): The person you love is a constant source of motivation to you. You are heading for a day full of positive actions where there will be much to do and share with your love partner. Pay full attention to your health. You will get relief in legal matters. You will take part in a religious function and get mental peace.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): There seems to be issues developing between you and your mate so that your love life is hardly going to be thrilling. In this situation, you are going to feel quite miserable. You might remain busy with social activities. You will get a new job offer which you will take after taking advice of your trusted people. You will have financial gains.

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You could be doubtful when you are asked to take a verdict on an important matter. Aim to look at things in a more holistic way to understand the shades of your romance. You will enjoy yourself to the fullest and make changes to your lifestyle. You will have a busy day. You will win a money-related matter.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): The sense of security you are looking for will come to you with a new lover and this makes you feel through. What is going to follow will be a tremendously satisfying time. The thing that you have been trying for will be yours. Your efforts will bring in a lot of money. You could get a work order from abroad.

Libra (September 24 - October 23): An exciting romance is on the cards. You are heading for a roller coaster ride packed with joy and you are likely to come across someone charming on one of your travels. Your mind will be stable, and you will adopt a positive approach towards life. You will get success in your work and business at last.

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You may want to rush directly into marriage with someone you are head over heels in love with. You could feel disheartened when this person asks you to wait for a while. You will feel happy and relaxed. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve. Relationships, people and places will hold an important place in your life.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your love mate is going to give you a lot of love and keep you happy come what may. You are going to celebrate the way things are going in your love life. Be careful in matters of the heart, otherwise you may receive emotional and monetary shocks. Don't trust others easily in love matters.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Someone you want to meet today is going to play a positive role in your life which you value. Romantic feelings can begin to surface and be responded much to your happiness. In business, take decisions with a very cool mind, otherwise things may go out of hands. Do not trust strangers easily.

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A lot of effort is required on your part to ensure that this relationship is going in the right direction. If you do not do that you are all set to continue in the doldrums. There will be lot of expenses. Your work will also remain incomplete. You need to push yourself a bit and take steps forward in the right direction.

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Piled-up work can keep you away from your loved one. While work life is going to take up a lot of your time, you will have to work out how you can manage to cope with it. You may feel down and lethargic. You will have arguments with someone close, and it will upset you a bit. Just take things easy.