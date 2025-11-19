Today's Horoscope, November 19, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon trine Rahu on your solar return chart and will give favourable results. You will work hard in your job, and you will also get the desired results. Your business, too, will grow and flourish. You will also make use of modern technology. There are chances of promotion in job. Money inflow will be continuous.

You will enjoy good working relationships with peers and bosses. You will get good news in a love relationship, but do not get entangled in these romantic escapades. Your partner will remain a source of strength. Those who are unmarried will plan to get married. Students will focus in their studies. A situation of any festivity or marriage may be created. You will also meet an important, inspiring and visionary personality. He/she will help you a lot. You will be in the company of good friends.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You are beginning to feel it is better to be committed to one person than play the field. Your friends and family will be happy with the new you that is emerging. You will establish a total balance between work and home. You will be under the benevolent gaze of your parents. Do not get worried about your children.

Tip: Authentic focus creates lasting calm.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You will be happy with your beloved as he/she reciprocates your love. You will be gentle and provide a lot of comfort in every way which you can. Things will turn out fine. There is possibility of getting money. You will get some good news from somewhere. You will get success in business/work. Income will be good.

Tip: Inner peace is your greatest power.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Choose between secret trysts with a lover or new career opportunities as both are going to come your way. Give it a thought as it can turn out to be a difficult choice. The evening time will be good. You will try and look at life with the eyes of your children. Women will perform well outside the house also. Keep expenses under control.

Tip: Surrender opens unexpected blessings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Do not put on a facade because it is the real you that is attractive and draws people. If you are single, you are likely to find a suitable partner for yourself. Despite a low start in business, you will make good profits. You will also manage to get your work done through your personal contacts. People will help you.

Tip: Respect begins where tolerance ends.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You enjoy company and your charm attracts many people to you. Romance will be interesting as you get involved with a very spirited and lively person. Your luck is on the rise. You will have a lot of self-confidence. And will be full of energy. Financial position will be stable and strong. You can take investment-related decisions.

Tip: Courage grows when truth is spoken.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden Orange

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be very charming and confident, and your partner will love you more for this. You will enjoy one another and indulge in lot of socializing too. You might have to face disputes and court cases. There can be differences between husband and wife. But you will get success in your business/work. Stay cool and composed.

Tip: Self-respect strengthens quiet confidence.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Beige

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Confidence level can be low, making you hesitate to make the first move. The person you are interested in will be attracted to you too. Work speed will be slow from midnoon onwards. You could get cheated on financial matters. Some problems may crop up suddenly. You will not be able to do any productive tasks. You will feel burdened under work pressure. Relax yourself.

Tip: A new mindset brings new peace.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Love life will be filled with positivity and adventure. Being creative will make you want to try to do quite a few things to liven up the atmosphere. Take adequate care of your health. And plan your diet as to the weather. You may feed poor people and engage in similar activities. Financial position will be good.

Tip: Delayed action still carries destiny.

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Colour: Deep Moroon

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): All kinds of thoughts will fill your mind, causing a bit of restlessness. A cloud of confusion can keep your relationship somewhat lacking in peace. All your career-related problems will get resolved. Keeping mutual enmity aside, you will focus on your work. Obstacles will be removed under the guidance of experienced person.

Tip: Presence brings power to the day.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A positive approach will make your love increase. There is going to be no holding you back in romance even though matters in work life may need more of your attention. Your time will be spent reading interesting and educational literature. It is an all-round beneficial day. You will refresh old memories with friends. Your presentation too will be terrific.

Tip: Trust the unseen wisdom within.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Despite a few problems, you will be able to pursue your lover and win his/her hand. You are going to come up with some new ideas on how to make a better life. You may have to listen to your boss or some other senior official. Financial position will be good. Take investment decisions wisely.

Tip: Gentle flow creates stronger roots.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Financial worries can impact your relationship to quite an extent. If this is the case, you will have to work extra hard dealing with both areas of your life. Time is in your favor. You will enjoy yourself with your family and friends. You will also do a lot of shopping for your children and yourself. You will receive an expensive gift.

Tip: Surrender is your quiet strength.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lavender