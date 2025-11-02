Today's Horoscope, November 2, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Moon trine Jupiter on your solar return chart and will give excellent results. You will get promoted in your job. Your confidence will also rise, and you will remain in good spirits. You will also fulfill your obligations with diligence. You will get lot of fame and respect. Your romantic life will be very satisfying, and you will come close to your partner. Husband and wife will have good understanding. Your children will also make good progress. Your health worries will also come to an end. Your elders will keep blessings you. You will be undertaking lot of work-related trips which will prove to be beneficial. You will be busy with literature and creative works and busy studying. You will achieve the goals that you have set for yourself. You will also get support of your bosses and colleagues.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

The planetary configuration brings love, harmony, and entertainment to family and personal relations. A romantic short trip may be undertaken for pleasure. People look upon you with more respect, tolerance, and acceptance. You don't feel the need to prove yourself, and that feels good. You have the chance to shine, largely because you are projecting yourself with self-respect as well as modesty.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

You are more inclined to take pride in your intellectual accomplishments. Find activities to channel excess energy constructively. You have mental clarity and a logical approach to resolve matters. Communication and business associates from overseas may bring good news. Your heart and head pull you in different directions when domestic and family-related decisions are to be made.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

New associations and fresh beginnings in work areas may arise as opportunities and changes present themselves. You could improve your romantic life by bringing more sincerity and cooperation, as unusual attractions and dreams may feature at this time. Domestic members are more supportive, making this a favorable period for harmony and pleasant interactions in relationships.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Activities related to communications such as journalism, literature, public speaking, and debates are highlighted. You may feel touchy and sensitive; hence, your attitude should be more accommodating and compassionate in relationships—avoid taking things personally. Friendships, cooperation, and synergy are available to you. You will work creatively in your field of activity.



Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

As your confidence gets a boost, you attempt difficult tasks, resolve complicated issues, and handle a multitude of activities. Be careful when expressing your emotions as misunderstandings are possible. You handle business seminars well and express yourself clearly. Business expansion and new professional opportunities are worth considering. You might take short trips, meeting friends and relatives frequently.



Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

This phase brings more stability in relationships and professional life. You enjoy being in control but letting go occasionally helps provide new perspectives. This objectivity adds passion to your work and opens new vistas in romantic relationships by improving communication. Your subconscious and intuitive abilities help you forge professional associations with a broader vision.



Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Marketing, communications, and public relations bring positive results. This is a favorable time for higher learning and new courses such as beauty culture, computers, fine arts, or show business. Consider all factors before presenting your ideas. Avoid relying on instinct alone—seek counsel from someone close. You may modernize your home or workplace and give it a new look.



Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

After dealing with tough individuals and complicated issues, you feel stronger and clearer about your priorities. Harmonious teamwork may be difficult, and disputes with coworkers are likely. Situations at home or work may feel discouraging, but allow time for shifts to happen. Awkward pauses and false starts are part of the process—it’s how you navigate them that matters.



Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

This period brings good fortune in love and romance. Your thoughts turn to children, pleasure, and creative pursuits. You focus on having fun, enjoying sports, and expressing yourself. While you recall nostalgic trips, you maintain balance in professional and personal decisions. You may turn business dealings in your favor. You are generous and noble in family situations but may worry excessively about loved ones.



Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Mixed results are expected. You achieve success as you display brilliance, supported by good luck in professional, personal, and material aspects. You interact tactfully with people in positions of power and authority. Your talents and experience are well-utilized in ongoing projects. You may have more opportunities to improve your relationships with relatives and friends.



Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

This is a favorable phase to build financial strength, with good returns from overseas ventures. As you release inner criticism, creative concepts begin to flow freely. A marriage proposal for you or someone close may be finalized. Sharing interests and communication with loved ones brings joy. You may spend considerable time meeting friends and companions.



Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Wisdom, knowledge, and creativity guide your efforts. Your methods are effective, but remain cautious while interacting with colleagues. People admire your intellect and social skills. You resolve an important domestic issue that has caused strain. Inner reflection and centering bring peace—this is the best meditation at this time.



Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron