Today's Horoscope, November 23, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

What does your luck look like today, November 23? Find out in this weekly horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

It is going to be an amazing week for you. Your destiny will have something good in store for you. Planets are favoring you a lot. Good news related to progress will be all around. You will be getting good job offers. You can also start a new business venture in collaboration or partnership. Good financial gains are indicated. You will also make plans to buy a new vehicle or property.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

It is going to be a very favorable week for you. You will be financially rewarded for your efforts. The placements of planets will strengthen the way for fate betterment. You will have more opportunities to rise in your work. You will be able to complete tasks that have been pending for a long time. You will be blessed with good health, and your spirits will be high.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

You will have to face challenges at every step, but you will prove equal to the task. Financial struggles and adjustments will continue. Money will come in after putting in a lot of effort. Take proper care of your health. You will defeat your enemies with courage, wisdom, and cleverness. Your work will start getting completed. You may sign some agreements.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

It is a very favorable time. You will receive financial opportunities and there are chances of progress in your job or work. You will take your work seriously and receive handsome rewards for it. You will use your capabilities and capacities to their fullest.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

You will have many opportunities. You will rise fast in your work field. You will also have monetary gains and profits with the help of your intelligence and work potential. You will make a lot of money. There are chances of promotion or an increment in your job. You will defeat your enemies with patience. Your boss will be happy and satisfied with your work.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

It is going to be a week full of accomplishments. It is a very favorable time for you. You will take suitable and important decisions in business. Many new policies will be implemented. Money inflow will be continuous. There are chances of promotions in job or work. However, hard work and diligence must be put into the completion of tasks.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

It is a great time to fulfill your dreams. Conditions at work will be good. You will get opportunities to rise in your life. You will also face challenges at every step with confidence. You will work very hard and put in a lot of effort into business. You will get positive results. You will also implement new plans and ideas for the expansion of your work. You will have cordial relationships with your family.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

You will see a major improvement in your fortunes. Your efforts will start getting due results. The clouds of crisis will dissipate. You will work very hard and receive good results. Money will come in large amounts. You will have stability and progress in various areas of life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

It is a great time for you. Your fortunes will rise sky high. Your boss and superiors will be satisfied with your work. Your colleagues will also help you. You will reap monetary benefits. Students will focus on studies, and those pursuing career oriented courses will get success. You will achieve your objectives and develop a deeper respect for religion and spirituality.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

You will be feeling a lot better and will spend quality time with your loved ones. You will be flexible in your outlook and will win the confidence and support of your family members. You will work selflessly and expand your circle of friends. People will listen to your views, and you will be able to get your work done with ease. A special person may fall for your charm.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

You will make a new beginning in your life. You will work very hard in your business. There will be opportunities to rise in your professional work. You will be successful with your hard work and dedication. Your financial position will improve. You will get admission into your choice of educational institute. You will move ahead under the guidance of experienced and responsible people.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You will face challenges with ease and bask in the glory of your achievements. Your health will be much better, and you will remain busy with work. You will fulfill your objectives. Your colleagues may be jealous of you, but it will not stop your progress. You will be able to increase your earnings and manage your finances well.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta