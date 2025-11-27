Today's Horoscope, November 27, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Venus trine Saturn on your solar return chart and it will give wonderful results for the whole year. Your actions will change the course of your life. You will rise in your work and race ahead of others. You will take major decisions after giving a lot of thought. Even your close people will give you lot of support and encouragement.

You need to work on your strengths. Decisions taken impulsively may yield moderate results. You will also have monetary gains. Your name and fame will rise. Your noble deeds will make you popular. You can get married to a person of your choice. Your family will sup-port you. Any judicial matter in courts will be resolved gradually with someone's intervention. You will also make lot of new friends. You will be creative and with a broad outlook. You will outshine everyone with your amazing personality.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): An action-packed day lies ahead. You could find new goals to chase with a lot of enthusiasm. The love you share with your mate will start moving onto another level of bliss. Your government-related work will get completed. You will prepare your will-related documents. The atmosphere at home will be very good.

Tip: Pause. Listen. Then move.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rust Red

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): After a tiring time, you can now relax a bit and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your vitality will give romance the support required and all will be well with you and your mate enjoying life to the full. Works will be done on time. It is time to join a new company. You will meet an important person and get your work done.

Tip: Your worth is already present.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dusty Rose

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): The foundation of your romance needs to be strengthened. There are points of weakness and it could look at times that this relationship is just going to fall apart. You will be busy making preparation for someone's welcome or some festival. Do not get into arguments with anyone.

Tip: Slowness can be joyful too.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You would lack happiness if your lover does not listen to you or give into your whims and fancies. It can be quite a difficult time for you. You will still make things favorable. You will remove obstacles that were coming your way. And will plan to go out with family. New financial gains are indicated.

Tip: Response reveals real strength.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may decide to go in for a joint financial deal with your partner which will satisfy both of you. There is going to be a new intimacy in this flourishing relationship you share. Your admission to a new institute will make you happy. Business activities will proceed smoothly. You will make profits and prosper.

Tip: Simplicity shows you what matters.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Honey Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): A time for reflection had begun. You could ponder the complexities of your love life and devise certain strategies to tide over some difficult moments when they present themselves. You will get good deals in your hands. You can make new investments. You can buy new furniture for your house. Health is okay.

Tip: Curiosity reveals your next step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Olive

Libra (September 24 - October 23): It is a period of undue stress one that can block you from making any progress in the love field. You may prefer to remain alone even declining invitation to go out with friends. New things will be brought for the house. You can take part in meetings. You will get income from additional sources. And will indulge in extravagance.

Tip: Changing your path is wisdom.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Misty Pink

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are heading for a great time. Your mate is going to make life worth living with all the love shown. A short journey can also be made. You need to be careful about money matters. You will work like a manic. You will feel an internal change within self and will repent for some something that you did.

Tip: Speak gently, but do speak.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Deep Plum

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Opportunity comes knocking on your door, telling you to come out of a period of isolation and mingle. There are lots of people out there to make friends with. You will have to make wise decisions regarding money. There will be great discrimination and strong willpower to face obstacles.

Tip: Closure begins within, not outside.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There are strong chances you could fall for someone instantaneously with no thought of the consequences, it is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. It will be a gainful day. You will be successful in all your work. Those who are studying will be interested in their course and prepare well. Income will be good.

Tip: One breath can shift everything

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Graphite

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): New circumstances can take place, adding excitement to your life. A romantic encounter can linger and become a permanent fixture. There will be lots to plan be happy about it. You will feel safe at home. There will be lot of progress in your business. There are chances for promotion. You will have financial gains.

Tip: Clear is always kinder.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Icy Mint

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): There could be a lull right now in the relations you share with your mate. Something you had anticipated may not come to light, leaving you feeling a little dejected and gloomy. New resources of income will open. There will be favorable conditions for business and job. Plans for something new will be made.

Tip: Kindness heals from the inside.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Rose Beige