Today's Horoscope, November 28, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon square Mars on your solar return chart and you will get mixed results. You can get involved in a controversy at your place of work. So, you need to be careful in dealing with unknown people and strangers. Your enemies and opponents will be active and also try to harm you. But they will not be successful.

Your income will be good, and you will have no health problems. You could also get job offers which you will consider after a lot of consideration. Your health will remain perfect. And you will work with a lot of dedication.

Gradually, the wheels of your life will slowly get back on track. You will be full of enthusiasm and also face challenges. You will meet a lot of people and will remain active. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. You will come closer to your family. You will also spend good time with your mate and will have amazing bonding.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could get involved with someone in another town. A long-distance courtship will begin and become the focal point of your life with all its excitement. You will get a salary hike. Jupiter will bring happiness. You will establish cordial relations with neighbours. Mutual understanding between partners will be good.

Tip: Rest supports your momentum.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Terracotta

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Your tendency to act on impulse will benefit you and give you a good understanding of your love mate's behavior. You may go out for a short vacation with your family. Your differences with life partner and boss will come to an end. You will attain your objective at work. You will also meet an important personality.

Tip: Softness carries hidden power.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pale Peach

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are likely to have a setback in your working life, which can affect other areas as well. Romantic life can suffer a little as some differences begin to arise. Money will come in. You will throw yourself into work and will not rest till you get the desired results. Those in politics and media will shine.

Tip: Your truth deserves the spotlight.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cornflower Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will have a lot of energy to make your love affair progress. Encouragement from your side can spur the sweetheart to complete a few important tasks. You will bring a positive change to your routine. An outline of some important and new plans will be made. You will get success in it after a long time.

Tip: Fire needs purpose to thrive.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You may need to be decisive at this point. You have a lot to do and tackle things in your love life on a priority basis. Family happiness will increase. Your influence and impression in the workplace will remain. You will make new friends. Health will be fine.

Tip: Let go of quiet burdens.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cobalt Blue

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): If you are dating someone new, you are likely to enjoy this new experience. A whole new world of romance and common interests will open. You will be mentally at peace. There are chances of some auspicious work. You will get success in interviews or exams. Money and wealth will be coming.

Tip: Your inner voice knows already.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sage Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Don't let your ego come in the way of good relations or you will stand to lose a lot. You might decide to go on a long-distance journey with your mate. You will take part in social work quite actively. You will get benefits from new contacts. Government matters will be resolved. New job offers will come.

Tip: You get to start again.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Vanilla Cream

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): There are strong chances of getting involved with someone a little older than you. Wary at first you will find that you get along just fine and this will boost your morale. You will work in tandem with your colleagues. The time is right for working together and exchanging ideas. You will get success in your efforts.

Tip: Peace is a daily decision.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Be aware of your goal so you are ready to expect. If your goal is marriage, you need to make the path more commitment-oriented than it is now. You will complete your work on time but will have to work hard. Your efforts will bring money. You will also plan to go on a short business trip.

Tip: Wholeness is your real goal.

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Rust Orange

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): A right day to sort out differences with your mate. They have been coming in the way of a harmonious time. You will find that an open discussion works wonder. Your interactions will bring happiness. It might be possible to get your work done by officials. Stay away from risky work. Health will be perfect.

Tip: Your space deserves protection.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Mocha Brown

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): Good things are indicated. There will be lot of love shown to you and you will thrive on it. You might delay a journey so you can spend more time with your lover. You will develop contact with those who are equal in status to you. Students will feel the pressure and get busy with exams. Nothing to worry about.

Tip: Ordinary steps carry magic.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dusty Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You could be in for trying times when hardly anything works out the way you want. You may not feel energetic enough to deal with the problems that seem to constantly come your way. You will take part in social activities. You will get success in whatever you do and move forward in life. You will be full of hope.

Tip: No is a full answer.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Rose Grey