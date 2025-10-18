Today's Horoscope, October 18, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon sextile to Mars on your solar return chart and it is going to give amazing results for you during the year ahead. It is a favourable phase in your career. Your business will grow. You will also get new job opportunities. Your bosses will be happy with your performance. If you work with devotion, success will come to your ways for sure. You will also earn well but will put your best efforts. Students will focus on their study wholeheartedly and also get good results. Your government-related work will also be completed.

You will also get success in clearing competitive / administrative / departmental exams after doing work. You will also remain involved in family matters. You will spend lavishly on the marriage of your children/relative. Your family members will keep sup-porting you. You can get involved with a per-son working in your office. It is going to be a very fulfilling relationship.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You will be able to deal with the changing moods of your mate very well. Your love for drama and dramatic situations helps you to play your part in a beautiful manner. Your health will get better. The orbit of Moon in your chart will brighten your path. Your enemies will get defeated. You will have financial gains.

Tip: Patience will open the right doors.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): You can discover some new things about one another, and this will take you to a different plane in your relationship. New avenues can be opened with an intimate discussion you have. You will be ambitious in your work. Property related matters will get resolved. You will have to lean towards moral values, religion and spirituality.

Tip: Your joy knows the right path.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): You are used to being the centre of attraction wherever you go among many friends. Your charm is going to entice a new person, and you would like to start a relationship. You will cleverly turn losses into profits. There will be tendency to preach. You will be generous and liberal. You will be generous in your outlook.

Tip: Every no is a powerful filter.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You share an excellent rapport with your lover. This will help to make your love life much better. A special outing is going to set the tempo for exciting days ahead. Do not trust unknown people. Investments that are made with intelligence will fructify later. The time is right for studies, research etc.

Tip: Let your growth speak for itself.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Leo (July 23 - August 23): A good time to forget the troubles in your love life would be to get out and socialize a little more. Meeting new people will help you to raise your morale a great deal. Investments will bring good returns. You will shine in your profession. You will be successful despite hurdles and obstacles. You will get mental peace.

Tip: Boldness is not the same as ego.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will listen to the views of your partner today. You will take on a sophisticated approach now to matters dealing with the heart. You will be surrounded by problems and difficulties. Do not take any risk at this time. There can be a situation of difference between husband and wife. You need to avoid it.

Tip: Small shifts create lasting clarity.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Libra (September 24 - October 23): Your mate has a huge influence on you both mentally and physically. You both share a special relationship, and the time has come when you would like to get married. There will be an increase in family happiness. You will also travel for business. You will bring about a change in your behavior and speech.

Tip: Take your time to enjoy the view.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): You are likely to spend quite a lot of money on buying a nice present for your love partner. The physical attraction between you is going to get stronger. You enjoy a good relationship. You will enhance your capabilities. And get good results. The obstacles in the path of getting money will get removed.

Tip: You are already enough as you are.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): You could get introduced to your love mate by a close friend. This chance encounter will lead to a stormy, sometimes nerve wracking but happy alliance. A sense of purpose enters life. The worry that was there with regard to your child will come to an end. He/she will get admission to an institute of their choice.

Tip: Trust the space before the shift.

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): Is there a chance that you have to postpone your marriage? You are already in two minds about it. You are not getting the freedom to really plan on this in a big way as yet. You will have monetary gains. You will also get better opportunities in your career and job. You will make good progress.

Tip: Growth begins where comfort ends.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Charcoal

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): A romantic interclude is to make you feel happy and relaxed. You have given your heart to a new person and want to spend the rest of your life together. You will feel like helping poor and needy people. There will be chances of some new work plan. The time is favorable for you in all aspects.

Tip: Boundaries help your light stay strong.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Teal Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): Being a very good organiser, there are usually no loose ends lying around. This will give you enough time to devote to your love life, making sure you please your lover. But there will be pressure of work. You will get rewarded for it. Income is good. Your bosses will support you fully.

Tip: Being real is better than perfect.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender