Today's Horoscope, October 20, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Mercury conjunct Mars on your solar return chart and it will give exceptional results for the whole year ahead. You will take challenges with confidence. And hurdles won't deter you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. There could be some promotion in the office. And new job offers could come.

You will think carefully before arriving at a decision. Your name and fame will increase. Those in politics, social activities or media will make good progress. Students will get admission in courses of their choice. Those planning to go abroad for higher studies will achieve success. Friends and family will support you fully. Relations with a soulmate will remain perfect. There will be no financial worries. You will get involved in religious and spiritual activities. Singles will get suitable marriage proposals. Love affairs also look possible. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): You could face an emotional upheaval due to a slight shift in relations. The good thing is that at a new, more levelheaded you will emerge and deal with all issues in a particular manner. Drive your vehicle carefully, otherwise you will have to face problems. You will get relief from chronic ailments. You will develop interest in yoga, prayer and meditation.

Tip: Trust your inner compass today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brunt Orange

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): Quick to make most of the situation, you will be on a roller coaster ride as far as love life is concerned. Your positive outlook will win many admirers. You will spend liberally on luxury items. You will have a tough time. You will be burdened with additional responsibility. You may face some serious problems and may not be able to give time to your family.

Tip: Respond with calm, not pressure.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Moss Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Avoid letting fears hold you back from participating in an enjoyable life. You have very good social skills and a friendly outlook. You are able to easily draw anyone with all that oozing charm. You may attend some conferences or seminars where you will dominate due to your knowledge. You will excel at your workplace.

Tip: Feel deeply, but don’t hold tightly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): Although you would like your love partner to side with you, any hesitation will have to be dealt with in a peaceful manner. You will work hard to keep your emotions under tight control. You will have a positive outlook towards things in life. You will prove to be an intellectual known for his sociability and hospitality with friendly nature.

Tip: Rest is part of showing up.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Soft White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): A new phase of life begins for you as you have a great desire to become friendly with an old flame again. You both will feel happy in this and rediscover each other again. You will get people's support. You will work quite liberally. Marital life will be good. You will have a good phase to finish your work with enthusiasm.

Tip: Awkward now means aligned later.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rust Gold

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): Not wanting to give up the upper hand, you could be quite stern with your love partner who has the tendency to throw a few tantrums every now and then. The going may not be smooth. The communication gap between the generations will be reduced due to your tact. Your lovable nature will do a lot of good for you.

Tip: Gentle effort grows lasting change.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Libra (September 24 - October 23): A quick long-distance journey can be made an official work, and you are likely to fall in love with someone you meet. It will be a long-lasting love affair, but a happy one. The social sphere will be widened, and you will care for the upkeep of your house. All legal issues will be duly settled with the help of a third person.

Tip: Rest first, clarity will follow.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Romantic life will be happy. You and your mate can decide to get engaged and share this with all your close people. A journey is on the cards. Your income will rise. You will have mental peace. You will give priority to your emotional issues. Plans will be made to ensure good money inflow in your business.

Tip: Ease reveals your right path.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Deep Indigo

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Someone could be sending love signals towards you. You are cherished and wanted but you may not be aware of this. Be aware as a happy time lies ahead. You will live in utter luxury. You will gain from your business. Your boss and seniors will give you due honor. You will feel elated.

Tip: Surrender the script, embrace the moment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): There will be partying and a lot of fun. An increase in income will allow you to splurge on your love partner. There is every chance that you will buy an expensive item. If you are in service, you may get hike in salary. If you are in business, you will succeed in expanding your business area. Your efforts will be rewarded.

Tip: Steady roots grow strong branches.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): The time has arrived when you could move ahead with some plans you have been making for the future. With the help of your beloved this will be easier, and you will be pleased with the outcome. You will make plans to buy a new vehicle. You will achieve your goals diplomatically and everyone will admire your intelligence.

Tip: Truth sounds best in your voice.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): You will not be in the mood to take risks. Your creative side will come to the fore. There will be so many reasons to be happy in romance, and this will keep you satisfied. You will enrich your knowledge and get satisfaction from your progeny. Your morale will be upbeat. You will also earn a lot of money with your efforts.

Tip: Every step counts, even quiet ones.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach Pink