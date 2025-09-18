Today's Horoscope, September 18, 2025: Check Your Zodiac Signs Predictions, Lucky Numbers and Colours

Birthday Forecast

Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart and it will give mixed results for the whole year. Your sources of income will be good, but your expenses too will rise. A new person will come into your life all of a sudden leading to a warm and passionate affair. It could end in marriage. You will enjoy this wonderful relationship.

Peace and harmony will prevail in family relationships. But at times you will have differences of opinion with near and dear ones. Your bosses will have a lot of expectations from you. And you will find resistance from some of your colleagues. You will think of a change in job profile but need to take decisions carefully. You will also plan a major expansion in your business but may go for a re-think. You will also make new investments carefully. You will develop investments in religious matters and turn spiritual. Your deeds will bring you good name and fame. But take care of your overall health.

Aries (March 21 - April 20): Unable to make a commitment, you may find it uncomfortable to get involved with any zeal in a relationship. This could result in your feeling sort of left out. It is a favorable day from all angles. Whatever work you do will be successful and you will not rest till you achieve success. New job offer will come.

Tip: Tiny steps also shape brave journeys.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Taurus (April 21 - May 20): An upsetting episode in your romance can have a big impact and result in making you fearful of getting close again. It is best to talk it over with your sweetheart. Your financial position will be stable, and you will adopt a positive approach towards life. Your personality will bloom with the success that you achieve.

Tip: Careful steps protect what you love

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Gemini (May 21 - June 21): Problems in communicating properly could confuse matters in your romance. Keep an open mind and be more receptive to ideas from your sweetheart's side and this will smooth out matters. You will be full of self-confidence and enthusiasm and will make maximum use of your contacts. You will have gains in business.

Tip: Let your peace guide the room.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (June 22 - July 22): You will have to take out time to spend with your lover and enjoy yourself since too many family responsibilities can keep you extra busy and on your toes. You will have emotional and monetary shocks. Negativity will surround you and there will be some problems at home. Take your family member's support.

Tip: Be soft, but say it straight.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Leo (July 23 - August 23): You will have a lot of drive. A broken relationship is not going to hamper you from getting into a new one, especially since you do not want intimacy and hope for the future. Conversation and contacts will be of importance to you. Relationships, people and places will also hold an important place in your life.

Tip: Slow down and let thoughts settle.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Virgo (August 24 - September 23): You will be very caring towards your partner and will go out of your way to be pleasant. This will be exceptionally good day, and the evening can be very romantic. You will make new accomplishments, and this will enhance your personality. The time is showing favorable results for the students. Hard work does pay.

Tip: Comfort isn’t always the same as growth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Olive

Libra (September 24 - October 23): There will be more closeness with the one you love, and your relationship will develop rather fast. You will be your charming best and ready to please your lover. The day is favorable. You will have gains in business. You will make a blueprint of your plan. It will prove beneficial for you. Take adequate care of your health.

Tip: Presence speaks louder than perfection today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24 - November 22): Your love life may go through a rough patch, and it is going to require the efforts of both of you to sort out the matter. Be more practical in your approach. You will spend extravagantly on clothes, jewelry, books and property. Your financial position is wonderful. You will enjoy the whole process and have a nice time with family.

Tip: New views can come from old places.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21): Your partner can express himself/herself more confidently to you. Your rational approach will help you solve a problem in your relationship without too much worry. The day will bring in money. You can either give a loan to somebody or borrow money from someone, which you will return quickly and in time.

Tip: Caution is good—fear isn’t truth.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21): You will have the confidence and energy to pursue your beloved and win. Once you have done this, you are ready to face the world and the challenges that come along. A pleasant surprise awaits you. The things that you have been trying for a while will be yours. It will make you feel very satisfied.

Tip: Let go of what feels too hard.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Steel Grey

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19): You will be forceful in matters that require attention. There is tremendous potential in your love life for improvement so take this opportunity and go ahead. You will remain very busy. But you will enjoy yourself to the fullest and make changes to your lifestyle. You will get success in money related matters.

Tip: Celebrate your path without comparison.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (February 20 - March 20): A new friendship can be formed which can quickly develop into a love relationship. Your persistent charm and outgoing personality will attract others. Your expenses will rise. You will remain busy with your work. You will get ample time for recreation and to enjoy party. It is a good day. You will have company of closed ones.

Tip: Fewer words, deeper meaning today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Ice Blue