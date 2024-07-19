Top 10 Online Courses on Bhagavad Gita 

The Bhagavad Gita, a dialogue between Arjuna and Lord Krishna, is the most revered text in Hinduism and widely considered one of the greatest literary and philosophical works in human history. There are many online courses on Bhagavad Gita where spiritual teachers explain the deeper meaning of its verses.

We bring you a list of the best online courses on Bhagavad Gita :

AcharyaPrashant

This is the world’s largest online course on Bhagavad Gita, taught by the renowned Vedanta scholar, IIT and IIM alumnus Acharya Prashant. He is also the world’s most followed spiritual guru with over 50 million subscribers on YouTube. This Bhagavad Gita online course is attended by over 30,000 students worldwide.

ChinmayaMission

This 15-month online course provides a comprehensive study of the entire Bhagavad Gita. It is authored by Swami Tejomayananda. Successful completion results in a certificate signed by Swami Swaroopananda.

SwamiMukundananda

Swami Mukundananda’s weekly sessions present the teachings through real-life examples to help students understand and practice the wisdom of the Gita.

Gitaquest

Gita Quest provides an online course to help people understand and apply the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in their daily lives. The interactive sessions are conducted in small groups and include presentations, activities and opportunities to clear doubts.

Livegitalearngita

This platform offers thematic, scientific and transformative online courses on the Bhagavad Gita, designed by Dr. Lila Purushottam Das. The courses aim to provide an understanding of the Gita's philosophy along with practical application in daily life.

IskconKurukshetra

This 14-session course covers the entire Bhagavad Gita and is taught by experienced practitioners. It provides practical knowledge from the Gita and includes a retreat camp to holy places like Vrindavan.

Hellomyyoga

Hellomyyoga offers various online programs on the Bhagavad Gita, including chanting courses and discussions on the timeless wisdom of the Gita. The courses are led by renowned yoga masters and aim to make the teachings accessible for modern times.

BhagavatGitaCoursebyYogaprasad

A 10-week online inquiry-based course exploring the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

BhagavadGitaClassesbySHYAM:

40 classes studying each chapter and verse of the Gita, containing Krishna's teachings on yoga and self-realization, totaling 225 hours.

BhagavadGitaCoursesbyVedantaSocietyofSouthernCalifornia

The Vedanta Society offers online courses on the Bhagavad Gita, led by experienced teachers, focusing on the philosophical and practical aspects of the text.