Top tips for hair care for summer

New Delhi, June 29 If you care for your hair, then the influx of summer sunshine should be your cue to up the ante on maintaining the health of your hair through the season. While basking in the sun, or styling using extra heat, there are several reasons why your hair could suffer a shortage of moisture. Try these hair care tips by Jamien Lim, Senior Hair Research Scientist, Dyson to help your hair stay healthy during the summer months.

Protect your scalp: Your hair can give the scalp some protection from ultraviolet radiation, the melanin inside the cortex absorbs the UV radiation from the sun to stop it from reaching the scalp and causing damage such as sunburn. However, any exposed skin is not protected, such as where your hair is parted. Consider applying a sunscreen to these areas to protect your scalp from UV and its effects.

Lighter hair colour: Melanin gives your hair its colour and protects against UV damage. Absorbing the UV radiation, however, can break down the melanin in the cortex. This causes hair colour to become lighter

