TWO POINT TWO, SIX5SIX bring relaxed streetwear fun fashion at Lakme Fashion Week

Anvita Sharma's Two Point Two and Six5Six by Avni Aneja presented streetwear fashion masterpieces at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on Friday.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the world's leading integrated polyester manufacturers, returned to Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head - Polyester, RIL said, "At Reliance, we are committed to enabling the production of world-class sustainable and eco-friendly fabrics, capturing the latest trends and style. The showcase of R|Elan smart fabrics at Lakme Fashion Week is a testament to our dedication to promoting sustainable fashion in the industry. We are thrilled to showcase our R|Elan smart fabrics, which are functionally high-performance and eco-friendly, in these collections. We are proud to have provided our Kooltex, GreenGold and EcoGold fabrics, which are not only of the highest quality but also environmentally conscious. It was a delight to see 'A warrior's Journey' collection, that is inspired by the Kabuki dance drama theatre and 'The Uniform' collection made using R|Elan engineered smart fabrics."

The TWO POINT TWO Label made a strong gender-agnostic fashion statement at the Lakme fashion week in partnership with FDCI.

"A Warrior's Journey" by the 'Two Point Two' label created by Anvita Sharma made a strong, gender-agnostic, fashion statement that could also be understood as an all-inclusive, sustainable description for the brand, at Lakme Fashion Week.

Anvita said the label took its inspiration from the Shu-Ha-Ri philosophy of Japanese martial arts. Bringing together all the teachings of Shu-Ha-Ri into the collection, there was a great amalgamation of Japanese streetwear that combined energy, creativity, and individuality in the looks.

Keeping the sustainable aspect of the garments firmly in focus, Anvita worked with R|Elan high-performance, eco-friendly fabrics like Kooltex, Greengold and EcoGold. The colours on clothings were as vivid as the theme, when the portrait series of prints, featured traditional, intricate, hand drawn images of Samurai warriors. There were influences of Japan's most famous art form - the Kabuki dance drama theatre visible on the outfits.

Printed co-ord sets were topped with knee-length robes that sported giant lapels. The giant profiles of Japanese faces were emblazoned on the back of vividly printed calf length covers. The silhouettes were baggy and almost oversized, to fit the requirements of a wide variety of buyers of all genders.

Drama, colour and great portrait prints made 'A Warrior's Journey' collection by Anvita Sharma for her Two Point Two label, a memorable presentation on the runway and a striking one to stock in wardrobes for the coming season.

Anvita Sharma of Label Two Point Two said, "We are super happy to have showcased our new collection 'A Warrior's Journey' in association with R|Elan using their amazing high-performance fabrics specifically the Kooltex denim as breathability of the fabric is the most important factor for me personally. It's a very ecstatic feeling to see that streetwear and young experimental brand like ours are getting importance in mainstream fashion with big partnerships and associations like R|Elan and it is always nice to be able to return and showcase our art at such an important platform like Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. As a designer, Japanese culture is truly very inspirational whether it's their art, theatre, or subcultures. This collection is an ode to all those things that I admire in the form of my own personal expression."

SIX5SIX showcased great travel options at fashion week

What should one pack when going on a holiday? The answer has very often baffled the eager traveller. To make the choice easy yet fashionable, the Six5Six label's "The Uniform" collection by Avni Aneja unveiled at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, had all the right offerings.

Ever since 2018 when the label Six5Six was launched, it has been in the forefront of fashion and since then favourite among celebs and stars. This season the brand's inspiration was from the many postcards as well as photographs taken during the travels by the designer.

The brand kept its fashion statement firmly in focus, for apparel that could be lived in or stepped out in style. Comfort was brought in with denim, while oversized resort shirts were the ideal option for sturdy clothing.

There was a wide assortment of multi-purpose jackets with immense mix and match possibilities, while the practical bombers added a touch of pizzazz. The fabric choice was R|Elan engineered smart fabrics that comprised denim recycled polyester, recycled slub jersey that was embellished with bio-washing screen printing, embroidery, deconstruction, and sublimation printing.

The Six5Six collection by Avni Aneja called "The Uniform" was an ideal offering to show off at the airport, or on the flight and of course during the holidays, when fashion followers want to make a style statement.

Avni Aneja of Label Six5Six said, "I'm super happy to be back at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI after a long break. And what better than to be able to work in collaboration with R|Elan and their incredible sustainable fabrics! My collection is titled SIX5SIX "The Uniform" and it is testament to the fact that sustainable fabrics don't translate into boring clothes. This collection is the tale of all my travels, inspired by postcards, anecdotes, and images I have collected over the years of my travels around the world. It is extremely personal and dear to me."

