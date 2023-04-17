Unleashing the Artistic Brilliance: The Incredible Journey of Punita Trikha, a Handmade Jewellery Designer to the Stars"

Punita Trikha is a jewellery designer who has made a name for herself in the industry with her exquisite handmade pieces. She started her journey in Bollywood with the film "Janasheen" and since then has been creating stunning jewellery that has caught the attention of many.It was Jackie Shroff who introduced Punita to Feroz Khan, the legendary actor who signed her for "Janasheen." This was just the beginning of her journey, as she went on to work on several other movies such as "Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya" and "Partner." She even made jewellery for a Hollywood movie called "Marigold." Her talent and dedication to her craft are evident in every piece of jewellery she creates.

Punita makes all her jewellery by hand, which comes with its own set of challenges. However, she believes that every experience has been worth it. She started her career working for Indian Airlines before venturing into Bollywood. Her passion for jewellery-making led her to a lady in London who introduced her to the professional jewellery-making scene in Paris. This was the turning point in her career, and she opened her showroom in 2004. Despite the challenges she faced as a single mom after losing her husband, Punita persevered and continued to run her business. Her dedication has earned her many prestigious awards, and her future plans include exporting her jewellery and traveling to cities in Europe to find new inspiration.

Punita's passion for handmade jewellery is evident in every piece she creates. Her unique style and attention to detail have made her a favorite among many celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. Her Instagram page (@punittatrikha) is a must-follow for anyone who appreciates handmade jewellery. In conclusion, Punita Trikha is a jewellery designer who has made a mark in the industry with her passion for handmade creations. Her journey has been filled with challenges, but she has never given up on her dreams. Her dedication and hard work have earned her numerous accolades, and we can't wait to see what she has in store for the future.