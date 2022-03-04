Unravel the majestic flavours of Purani Dilli
Published: March 4, 2022
New Delhi, March 4 Step back in time and dine like the 'Mallikas' of yore, recreating centuries-old customs and culinary legacies at Crowne Plaza, Okhla. The 12th edition of its signature food festival 'Dilli 6' will take place from March 417, 2022. The extravaganza will witness the presence of food and 'mithai' vendors and karigars from Chandni Chowk for a truly local experience.
This year theme is Noor-E-Khawateen
