Unveiling 5 Lesser-Known Indian Islands for Your Next Trip; A Maldives Alternative

When it comes to beaches first name pop's up in mind is Maldives. Maldives is a favorite spot for many celebrities who share their photos and enjoy the shoreline. However, after the ongoing fight between India and Maldives here are some incredible beaches in India waiting to be discovered, proving that you don't necessarily have to travel to the Maldives to explore stunning coastal areas.

Following the discussions about Maldives and Lakshadweep, many Indian celebrities have begun showcasing the beauty of Lakshadweep on social media. Prime Minister Modi personally visited the island and shared scenic photos, resulting in the hashtag #Lakshadweep trending. This surge in interest has even led to the cancellation of flights to the Maldives.

St. Mary's Island in Karnataka, located just 11 km from Udupi, boasts stunning lava and columnar formations. The island is renowned for its white sand beaches, rock monoliths, and diverse wildlife.

Another hidden gem is Kavvayi Island, situated near the backwaters of North Kerala, mentioned by historical travelers such as Marco Polo, Ibn Battuta, and Abdul Fida.

Munroe Island in Kerala, also known as Mundrothuruthu, is a group of small islands in the Kollam district, featuring a picturesque confluence of two rivers, canals, and lakes.

Bet Dwarka in Gujarat holds mythological significance as part of ancient Dvarka mentioned in the Mahabharata and serves as evidence of a trade route between ancient India and Rome.

Quibble Island in Tamil Nadu, near Chennai in the Adyar River lagoon, witnessed a historic battle between French-led Indian soldiers and Nawab forces, and it is home to a well-known cemetery.