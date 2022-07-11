Vacationing in NYC? Check out Restaurant Week

New Delhi, July 11 As beloved NYC Restaurant Week celebrates its 30th anniversary, there are more ways than ever to enjoy the city's world-class and authentic cuisine, with inclusive pricing to ensure participation from restaurants across all five boroughs.

"We are pleased to celebrate the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week this summer, a major milestone coinciding with the palpable vibrancy in our city right now," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. "For 30 years, the program has offered exceptional deals to diners while also lifting and celebrating the restaurant community across all five boroughs, underscoring the truly authentic dining scene offered only in New York City."

The original Restaurant Week, created during the Democratic National Convention

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor