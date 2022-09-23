Vaishali S to showcase at Milan Fashion Week 2022

New Delhi, Sep 23 In July 2021, Indian fashion designer Vaishali S made her international debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week. This year, she returns to Milan Fashion Week to debut her collection, "Ancestral Threads".

In this collection, Vaishali's distinctive sense of style highlights pret-a-porter clothing. She uses a variety of fabrics and supplies for the collection, including pricey West Bengali silks and lavish silks from Maheshwar and Karnataka, to create her trademark cording technique.

Her inspiration acts as the collection's muse, transcending space and time. In "Ancestral Threads," she goes into further detail on her ongoing love of nature and its importance in our lives.

According to the designer, it honours every single facet of nature, from the "hot summer tones" to the "timeless whites and off-whites." The brand's dedication to sustainability, with a focus on technological traceability, is evident in every product in the portfolio.

The company was founded by designer Vaishali S because of her passion for traditional Indian textiles. It has been working since July 2001 to create a common design language for the Indian handloom weave. Brands from all over the world have been looking for Indian artisans for the past 4,000 years, and Vaishali is now giving handloom weavers an international platform.

Speaking about her collection, Vaishali S. said, "I am happy that with my design I am finally putting back our precious Indian hand weaves to the platform they deserve. Doing this through sustainability and zero waste, enhanced by technology is just giving further voice to our homegrown strengths."

She has various honours and recognitions to her name, including Membre Invité at Paris Haute Couture in July 2021. She has already won three times as the Indian Designer of the Year, the Best Trending in NYFW, and the Edida Award.

The show will take place on September 23, 2022, at 4 PM CET,

